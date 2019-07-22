Log in
Whiting Petroleum Corporation : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

07/22/2019 | 06:53pm EDT

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) will release its second quarter 2019 financial and operating results on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 after the market closes. A conference call with investors, analysts and other interested parties is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. CT, 6:30 a.m. MT) on Thursday, August 1, 2019 to discuss Whiting's second quarter 2019 financial and operating results. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call by clicking on the following link: http://dpregister.com/10133892. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique telephone number and PIN to gain immediate access on the day of the call.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may join the live call by dialing: (877) 328-5506 (U.S.), (866) 450-4696 (Canada) or (412) 317-5422 (International) to be connected to the call. Presentation slides will be available at http://www.whiting.com by clicking on the “Investor Relations” box on the menu and then on the link titled "Presentations & Events."

A telephonic replay will be available beginning one to two hours after the call on Thursday, August 1, 2019 and continuing through Thursday, August 8, 2019. You may access this replay at (877) 344-7529 (U.S.), (855) 669-9658 (Canada) or (412) 317-0088 (International) and enter the replay access code 10133892.

About Whiting Petroleum Corporation

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, a Delaware corporation, is an independent oil and gas company that explores for, develops, acquires and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company’s largest projects are in the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota and Niobrara play in northeast Colorado. The Company trades publicly under the symbol WLL on the New York Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit http://www.whiting.com.


© Business Wire 2019
