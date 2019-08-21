Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Whiting Petroleum Corp    WLL

WHITING PETROLEUM CORP

(WLL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Whiting Petroleum Corporation : Appoints Lyne B. Andrich and Michael G. Hutchinson to Its Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 04:17pm EDT

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) today announced that it has appointed Lyne B. Andrich and Michael G. Hutchinson to its Board of Directors effective September 1, 2019.

Ms. Andrich served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer since 2017 and as Chief Financial Officer since 2003 of CoBiz Financial, Inc. until 2018. She served as Controller of CoBiz Financial, Inc. from 1997 until 2003. She previously held several positions with Key Bank of the Rocky Mountains and Bank One, Colorado, including Assistant Controller, Financial Reporting Manager and internal auditor. Ms. Andrich has served on the board of directors of Fortis Financial Inc. since 2019. She holds a B.S. degree in Accounting from the University of Florida and is a Certified Public Accountant.

“We conducted an extensive search for a new member who would further strengthen our board’s breadth of talent and background, and we are confident Lyne will bring proven financial strength,” said Bradley J. Holly, Whiting’s President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, speaking on behalf of the Whiting Petroleum Corporation Board of Directors. “She will complement our current directors while increasing the diverse viewpoints of our board, which will continue executing our strategic plans and driving Whiting’s success moving forward.”

Mr. Hutchinson began his career with Deloitte & Touche in 1978 where he served as a Partner from 1989 to 2002. From 2002 until his retirement in 2012, he was the Partner-in-Charge of the Colorado Audit and Enterprise Risk practice and led the Energy and Financial Services Practices for Deloitte & Touche in Colorado. Mr. Hutchinson has served on the board of directors of Westmoreland Coal Company since 2012 and One Gas Inc. since 2014 and previously served on the board of directors of ONEOK Partners from 2015 until 2017 and CoBiz Financial, Inc. from 2017 to 2018. Mr. Hutchinson also served as Interim Chief Executive Officer at Westmoreland Coal Company from 2017 to 2019. He holds a B.S. degree in Accounting from the University of Northern Colorado and is a Certified Public Accountant.

“Mike will further strengthen the board’s financial expertise. He has substantial experience in accounting and finance matters, including accounting principles, financial controls and risk management,” said Holly. “He also has a track record of leadership in addressing complex issues facing public companies in the energy sector. I look forward to his leadership.”

About Whiting Petroleum Corporation

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, a Delaware corporation, is an independent oil and gas company that develops, produces, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The Company’s largest projects are in the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota and Montana and the Niobrara play in northeast Colorado. The Company trades publicly under the symbol WLL on the New York Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit http://www.whiting.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHITING PETROLEUM CORP
04:17pWHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION : Appoints Lyne B. Andrich and Michael G. Hutchins..
BU
07:08aTexas shale towns grapple with growth as oil-bust fears fade
RE
08/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 672 M
EBIT 2019 173 M
Net income 2019 -64,7 M
Debt 2019 2 724 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -10,9x
P/E ratio 2020 7,27x
EV / Sales2019 2,09x
EV / Sales2020 1,92x
Capitalization 764 M
Chart WHITING PETROLEUM CORP
Duration : Period :
Whiting Petroleum Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITING PETROLEUM CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 18,90  $
Last Close Price 8,42  $
Spread / Highest target 613%
Spread / Average Target 124%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley J. Holly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles J. Rimer Chief Operating Officer
Michael J. Stevens Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael R. Craig Vice President-Information Technology
Thomas L. Aller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHITING PETROLEUM CORP-62.89%764
CNOOC LTD-4.44%66 147
CONOCOPHILLIPS-15.46%58 516
EOG RESOURCES INC.-12.06%44 508
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-25.74%40 484
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-6.31%27 526
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group