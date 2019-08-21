Whiting Petroleum Corporation : Appoints Lyne B. Andrich and Michael G. Hutchinson to Its Board of Directors

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) today announced that it has appointed Lyne B. Andrich and Michael G. Hutchinson to its Board of Directors effective September 1, 2019.

Ms. Andrich served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer since 2017 and as Chief Financial Officer since 2003 of CoBiz Financial, Inc. until 2018. She served as Controller of CoBiz Financial, Inc. from 1997 until 2003. She previously held several positions with Key Bank of the Rocky Mountains and Bank One, Colorado, including Assistant Controller, Financial Reporting Manager and internal auditor. Ms. Andrich has served on the board of directors of Fortis Financial Inc. since 2019. She holds a B.S. degree in Accounting from the University of Florida and is a Certified Public Accountant.

“We conducted an extensive search for a new member who would further strengthen our board’s breadth of talent and background, and we are confident Lyne will bring proven financial strength,” said Bradley J. Holly, Whiting’s President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, speaking on behalf of the Whiting Petroleum Corporation Board of Directors. “She will complement our current directors while increasing the diverse viewpoints of our board, which will continue executing our strategic plans and driving Whiting’s success moving forward.”

Mr. Hutchinson began his career with Deloitte & Touche in 1978 where he served as a Partner from 1989 to 2002. From 2002 until his retirement in 2012, he was the Partner-in-Charge of the Colorado Audit and Enterprise Risk practice and led the Energy and Financial Services Practices for Deloitte & Touche in Colorado. Mr. Hutchinson has served on the board of directors of Westmoreland Coal Company since 2012 and One Gas Inc. since 2014 and previously served on the board of directors of ONEOK Partners from 2015 until 2017 and CoBiz Financial, Inc. from 2017 to 2018. Mr. Hutchinson also served as Interim Chief Executive Officer at Westmoreland Coal Company from 2017 to 2019. He holds a B.S. degree in Accounting from the University of Northern Colorado and is a Certified Public Accountant.

“Mike will further strengthen the board’s financial expertise. He has substantial experience in accounting and finance matters, including accounting principles, financial controls and risk management,” said Holly. “He also has a track record of leadership in addressing complex issues facing public companies in the energy sector. I look forward to his leadership.”

About Whiting Petroleum Corporation

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, a Delaware corporation, is an independent oil and gas company that develops, produces, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The Company’s largest projects are in the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota and Montana and the Niobrara play in northeast Colorado. The Company trades publicly under the symbol WLL on the New York Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit http://www.whiting.com.

