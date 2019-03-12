Log in
WHITING PETROLEUM CORP

(WLL)
Whiting Petroleum : Ingevity Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Whiting Petroleum to Join S&P SmallCap 600

0
03/12/2019 | 05:52pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Ingevity Corp. (NYSE: NGVT) will replace Esterline Technologies Corp. (NYSE: ESL) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Whiting Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: WLL) will replace Ingevity in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 18. S&P 500 constituent TransDigm Group Inc. (NYSE:TDG) is acquiring Esterline Technologies in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Ingevity manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials. Headquartered in North Charleston, SC, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Specialty Chemicals Sub-Industry index.

Whiting Petroleum is an independent oil and gas company that develops, produces, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Denver, CO, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – March 18, 2019


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Ingevity

Materials

Specialty Chemicals

DELETED

Esterline
Technologies

Industrials

Aerospace & Defense

 

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – March 18, 2019


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Whiting
Petroleum

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration &
Production

DELETED

Ingevity

Materials

Specialty Chemicals

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
david.blitzer@spglobal.com

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji_communications@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ingevity-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-whiting-petroleum-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-300811312.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2019
