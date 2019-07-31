Log in
WHITING PETROLEUM CORP

(WLL)
  Report  
Whiting Petroleum : posts surprise quarterly loss, cuts 33% workforce

0
07/31/2019 | 04:44pm EDT
A trader waits for the opening of Whiting Petroleum's stock at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum said on Wednesday it has cut its workforce by 33% after reporting a second-quarter surprise loss, hit by a drop in crude and natural gas prices.

The company expects the job cuts and other restructuring efforts, which would lead to a one-time charge of $8 million in the third quarter of 2019, to generate $50 million of annual cost savings.

Average realized price for oil fell about 2%, and for natural gas dropped about 64% in the reported quarter.

Whiting said production rose only 1% to 11.57 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe).

Infrastructure constraints from a lack of natural gas pipelines from the region and related operating delays reduced its oil production by about 3,000 barrels per day. The constraints are expected to continue through year end, the company said in a statement.

Whiting reported adjusted net loss of $25.7 million, or 28 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $57.3 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analyst were expecting a profit of 30 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 769 M
EBIT 2019 227 M
Net income 2019 -3,05 M
Debt 2019 2 800 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -72,3x
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,47x
EV / Sales2020 2,26x
Capitalization 1 570 M
Chart WHITING PETROLEUM CORP
Duration : Period :
Whiting Petroleum Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITING PETROLEUM CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 28,02  $
Last Close Price 17,20  $
Spread / Highest target 249%
Spread / Average Target 62,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley J. Holly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles J. Rimer Chief Operating Officer
Michael J. Stevens Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael R. Craig Vice President-Information Technology
Thomas L. Aller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHITING PETROLEUM CORP-24.20%1 570
CNOOC LTD7.89%74 871
CONOCOPHILLIPS-4.55%66 065
EOG RESOURCES INC.-1.32%49 943
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-17.06%39 266
ANADARKO PETROLEUM67.06%37 198
