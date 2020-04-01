Whiting Petroleum : Arconic Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Log in
04/01/2020 | 05:58pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arconic Corp. (NYSE: ARNC) will replace Whiting Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: WLL) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, April 6. S&P 500 constituent Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM -formerly Arconic Inc.) spun off Arconic Corp. in a transaction that was completed today, April 1. Post spin-off Howmet Aerospace will remain in the S&P 500. Whiting Petroleum has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Arconic manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions and architectural products and systems. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Aluminum Sub-Industry Index.

Following is a summary of the change:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – April 6, 2020


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Arconic Corp.

Materials

Aluminum

DELETED

Whiting
Petroleum

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration &
Production

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Index Governance Inquiries
IGCC@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arconic-set-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301033728.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2020
