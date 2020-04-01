Whiting Petroleum : Arconic Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arconic Corp. (NYSE: ARNC) will replace Whiting Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: WLL) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, April 6. S&P 500 constituent Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM -formerly Arconic Inc.) spun off Arconic Corp. in a transaction that was completed today, April 1. Post spin-off Howmet Aerospace will remain in the S&P 500. Whiting Petroleum has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Arconic manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions and architectural products and systems. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Aluminum Sub-Industry Index.

Following is a summary of the change:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – April 6, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Arconic Corp. Materials Aluminum DELETED Whiting

Petroleum Energy Oil & Gas Exploration &

Production

