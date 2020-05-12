WHLR Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHLR Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) (“WHLR” or the “Company”) announced today that it has reported its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 on Form 10-Q. The Company has also posted certain supplemental information regarding the Company's financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 to the “Investor Relations” page of its website located at https://ir.whlr.us/



