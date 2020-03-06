Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW) on Behalf of Investors

03/06/2020 | 06:49pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of WideOpenWest, Inc. (“WideOpenWest” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WOW) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your WideOpenWest investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information here or contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, via email shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On March 4, 2020, WideOpenWest announced the Company's financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2019. For the quarter, the Company reported non-GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.14 and GAAP EPS of $0.08 on revenue of $283.5 million, all of which fell short of consensus estimates.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.00 per share, or nearly 16%, to close at $5.26 per share on March 5, 2020.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding WideOpenWest should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 134 M
EBIT 2020 206 M
Net income 2020 50,6 M
Debt 2020 2 281 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 8,46x
P/E ratio 2021 7,01x
EV / Sales2020 2,40x
EV / Sales2021 2,35x
Capitalization 437 M
Chart WIDEOPENWEST, INC.
Duration : Period :
WideOpenWest, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIDEOPENWEST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 7,50  $
Last Close Price 5,19  $
Spread / Highest target 92,7%
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Teresa L. Elder Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey A. Marcus Chairman
Richard Edward Fish Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Bill Case Chief Information Officer
Mark J. Veyette Senior Vice President-IT Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIDEOPENWEST, INC.-29.11%443
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.4.14%106 067
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-11.39%16 439
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC-14.34%11 949
CABLE ONE, INC.10.10%9 380
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.-4.03%4 284
