WideOpenWest : WOW! CEO Hospitalized with COVID-19

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband provider, today issued the following statement:

WOW! CEO Teresa Elder, was admitted to a local Denver hospital on Friday, March 27, after testing positive for COVID-19. Ms. Elder had been working remotely since March 16, following WOW!'s decision to transition all non-essential positions to work-from-home status.

"All of WOW! is united in wishing Teresa a quick and full recovery," said Jeff Marcus, board chairman for WOW!. " The board, her leadership team and every WOW! employee offers their support and prayers to her and her family."

While Ms. Elder recovers, Bill Case, chief information officer, will serve as acting CEO. Additionally, cable pioneer and WOW! board chairman, Jeff Marcus, will temporarily take on a formal leadership role as executive chairman.

