WIDEOPENWEST, INC.

(WOW)
WideOpenWest : WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone to Host First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

04/28/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (“WOW!” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WOW), a leading fully integrated provider of residential and commercial high-speed data, video and telephony services to customers in the United States, announced today that it will hold a conference call on Monday, May 4, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. A press release announcing these results will be issued after the market closes on Monday, May 4, 2020.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.wowway.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone should dial (877) 876-9173 with the conference ID number WOWQ120.

A replay of the call will be available starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday, May 4, 2020, on the investor relations website or by telephone. To access the telephone replay, which will be available until May 18, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. ET, please dial (800) 839-2485.

About WOW!

WOW! is one of the nation's leading providers of high-speed internet, cable TV and phone serving communities in the U.S. Our vision is connecting people to their world through the WOW! experience: reliable, easy, and pleasantly surprising, every time. For more information, please visit www.wowway.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 130 M
EBIT 2020 202 M
Net income 2020 48,7 M
Debt 2020 2 270 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 9,46x
P/E ratio 2021 7,27x
EV / Sales2020 2,43x
EV / Sales2021 2,38x
Capitalization 478 M
Chart WIDEOPENWEST, INC.
Duration : Period :
WideOpenWest, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIDEOPENWEST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 6,89  $
Last Close Price 5,61  $
Spread / Highest target 78,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Teresa L. Elder Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey A. Marcus Executive Chairman
Bill Case Chief Information Officer
Mark J. Veyette Senior Vice President-IT Operations
Henry Hryckiewicz Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIDEOPENWEST, INC.-25.88%478
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.4.82%119 074
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION1.03%23 024
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-31.29%12 747
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC-16.23%11 674
CABLE ONE, INC.24.84%10 638
