WideOpenWest : WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone to Host Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call

WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (“WOW!” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WOW), a leading fully integrated provider of residential and commercial high-speed data, video and telephony services to customers in the United States, announced today that it will hold a conference call on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. A press release announcing these results will be issued before the market opens on Friday, November 1, 2019.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.wowway.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone should dial (866) 342-8591 with the conference ID number WOWQ319.

A replay of the call will be available starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, November 1, 2019, on the investor relations website or by telephone. To access the telephone replay, which will be available until November 15, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. ET, please dial (800) 756-0554.

About WOW!

