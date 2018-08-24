Log in
WIDEPOINT CORPORATION
0.4925 USD   +6.60%
WidePoint : Awarded New BPA Task Order by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Headquarters

08/24/2018 | 09:47pm CEST

McLean, VA - August 24, 2018 - WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Bill Presentment & Analytics solutions, today announced a new BPA task order from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Headquarters (HQ). The new award has a period of performance of one year commencing August 2018 and a total value of approximately $1.5 milllion.

Mr. Todd Dzyak, President and CEO of WidePoint Integrated Solutions Corporation and WidePoint Solutions Corporation, stated, 'WidePoint looks forward to expanding our work in support of DHS. Issued under the DHS Cellular Wireless Management Services (CWMS) BPA, this new award is for WidePoint to deliver core and optional cellular wireless services, devices and accessories to DHS HQ. This award also provides additional funding for ongoing management to maintain and support the WidePoint Authorization to Operate (ATO), for inclusion of new deployments for the Domestic Nuclear Detection Office (DNDO), and for new projects related to mobile device management (MDM) migration and support. These initiatives are designed to ensure that DHS HQ continues to set the standard of excellence for enterprise mobility management in the federal government.'

Mr. Jin Kang, Chief Executive Officer of WidePoint Corporation, stated, 'This award represents approximately $1.5 million in higher-margin revenue. WidePoint is privileged to be an ongoing trusted partner for DHS. WidePoint is dedicated to providing DHS the technical innovation, expert managed services and industry insight necessary for realizing operational efficiencies within a secure environment. WidePoint continues to develop our TM2 solution to ensure that DHS receives the service and support required to fulfill its program objectives.'

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of technology-based management solutions including telecom management, mobile management, access management and identity management. For more information, visit www.widepoint.com

Disclaimer

WidePoint Corporation published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 19:46:01 UTC
05/22WidePoint Gets Its Ducks Back In A Row 
