WidePoint Corporation

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION

(WYY)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
News

WidePoint Corporation Teams with Leidos on NASA NEST Contract Award

0
02/19/2019 | 06:01am EST

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Bill Presentment & Analytics solutions, has partnered with Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, to support its recently awarded contract with NASA to provide information technology end-user services to support the agency's mission.

NASA’s End-user Services & Technologies (NEST) contract is a single award, firm-fixed-price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract. The contract has a two-year, three-month base period followed by a two-year option, a one-year option, and five one-year award term options. Work will be performed at 10 NASA centers nationwide.

The NEST contract establishes a long-term outsourcing arrangement with the commercial sector to provide and manage the majority of NASA's personal computing hardware, supporting infrastructure, agency standard software, mobile IT services, help-desk support, and other associated end-user services. Widepoint will manage the entirety of NASA’s mobile services and provide the associated telecom expense management services, including 24/7 help desk, for more than 20,000 devices over 10 separate accounts.

“Leidos’s vision for this contract and the company’s track record of excellence made joining this team an exciting opportunity for WidePoint,” said Jin Kang, Chief Executive Officer and President of WidePoint Corporation. “Strategic partnerships have and continue to be an important growth driver for WidePoint as they enable us to penetrate new markets, diversify and increase our customer base, and improve our already strong reputation. We are honored to be on the Leidos team, and we look forward to supporting NASA’s critical mission with WidePoint’s TM2 solutions and realizing the many benefits this partnership will have for all parties involved.”

About Leidos
Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 32,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of technology-based management solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, access management and identity management. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

Matt Glover and Charlie Schumacher
Liolios | Investor Relations
(949) 574-3860
WYY@liolios.com

wide.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 81,6 M
EBIT 2018 -0,75 M
Net income 2018 -1,31 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,63
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,42x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,37x
Capitalization 34,6 M
Chart WIDEPOINT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
WidePoint Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,00 $
Spread / Average Target 142%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jin H. Kang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Otto J. Guenther Non-Executive Chairman
Kito Mussa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Morton S. Taubman Independent Director
Alan Bradley Howe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIDEPOINT CORPORATION-1.08%35
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION21.43%125 441
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.08%103 270
ACCENTURE12.92%101 501
VMWARE, INC.23.74%69 550
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING14.15%65 201
