WIDEPOINT CORPORATION
01/18 04:00:00 pm
0.4467 USD   -0.95%
WidePoint to Exhibit at the 29th National B2G Procurement Conference and Expo on January 24, 2019

01/22/2019 | 06:01am EST

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Bill Presentment & Analytics solutions, will be exhibiting at the 29th National B2G Procurement Conference and Expo on January 24, 2019 at Fort Stewart, Georgia.

“Although we have been focusing more of our efforts on expanding our presence in the commercial space, the government market has been, and will continue to be, an integral part of our business,” said Jason Holloway, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and CEO and President of WidePoint Cybersecurity Solutions Corporation. “We are excited to showcase our full suite of TM2 solutions at the National B2G Procurement Conference and Expo this week as it provides us with an opportunity to strengthen our relationships with current government partners as well as build new ones.”

Todd McMillen, Executive Vice President, Client Services, commented: “WidePoint appreciates that the conference team is dedicated to fostering dialogue between business and government despite the current political backdrop. This type of initiative is one of the many reasons our relationships with our government partners remains robust. We look forward to meeting with government leaders and colleagues in Fort Stewart and the potential this conference has to generate value for our clients and our business.”

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of technology-based management solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, access management and identity management. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

For More Information:

Matt Glover and Charlie Schumacher
Liolios | Investor Relations
(949) 574-3860
WYY@liolios.com

 

wide.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
