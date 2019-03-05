Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  WidePoint Corporation    WYY

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION

(WYY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

WidePoint to Participate in the 2nd Annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on March 12 and 31st Annual ROTH Capital Conference on March 18-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 06:01am EST

FAIRFAX, Va., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Bill Presentment & Analytics solutions, will be presenting at the 2nd Annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on March 12, 2019 and the 31st Annual ROTH Capital Conference on March 18-19, 2019.

2nd Annual LD Micro Virtual Conference
Tuesday, March 12, 2019 – 2:40 p.m. ET (11:40 a.m. PT)
Online only

31st Annual ROTH Capital Conference
Monday and Tuesday, March 18-19, 2019
Pre-recorded presentation and 1x1 meetings
Ritz Carlton, Dana Point, CA

Both presentations will be webcast and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with WidePoint management at the ROTH Conference, please contact your ROTH representative or WidePoint’s IR team at WYY@liolios.com.

About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of technology-based management solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, access management and identity management. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

For More Information:

Matt Glover and Charlie Schumacher
Liolios | Investor Relations
(949) 574-3860
WYY@liolios.com

wide.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WIDEPOINT CORPORATION
06:01aWidePoint to Participate in the 2nd Annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Mar..
GL
02/26WidePoint Awarded $1.6 Million Contract Expansion from U.S. Customs and Borde..
GL
02/19WidePoint Corporation Teams with Leidos on NASA NEST Contract Award
GL
02/07WidePoint Corporation Appoints Richard L. Todaro and Julia A. Bowen to its Bo..
GL
01/22WidePoint to Exhibit at the 29th National B2G Procurement Conference and Expo..
GL
01/14WidePoint Corporation Relocates to Fairfax, Virginia, Consolidating Headquart..
GL
2018WIDEPOINT : to Present at LD Micro Main Event XI on December 5, 2018
PU
2018WidePoint Corporation to Present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event
GL
2018ANALYSIS : Positioning to Benefit within Hersha Hospitality Trust, WidePoint, Es..
AQ
2018WIDEPOINT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 81,6 M
EBIT 2018 -0,75 M
Net income 2018 -1,31 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,36
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,42x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,37x
Capitalization 34,1 M
Chart WIDEPOINT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
WidePoint Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,00 $
Spread / Average Target 146%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jin H. Kang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Otto J. Guenther Non-Executive Chairman
Kito Mussa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Morton S. Taubman Independent Director
Alan Bradley Howe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIDEPOINT CORPORATION3.55%34
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION22.46%124 233
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.41%105 821
ACCENTURE15.47%104 669
VMWARE, INC.25.66%73 043
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING17.37%67 043
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.