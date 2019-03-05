WidePoint to Participate in the 2nd Annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on March 12 and 31st Annual ROTH Capital Conference on March 18-19
0
03/05/2019 | 06:01am EST
FAIRFAX, Va., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Bill Presentment & Analytics solutions, will be presenting at the 2nd Annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on March 12, 2019 and the 31st Annual ROTH Capital Conference on March 18-19, 2019.
Both presentations will be webcast and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website.
For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with WidePoint management at the ROTH Conference, please contact your ROTH representative or WidePoint’s IR team at WYY@liolios.com.
About WidePoint WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of technology-based management solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, access management and identity management. For more information, visit widepoint.com.
For More Information:
Matt Glover and Charlie Schumacher Liolios | Investor Relations (949) 574-3860 WYY@liolios.com