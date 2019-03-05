WidePoint to Participate in the 2nd Annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on March 12 and 31st Annual ROTH Capital Conference on March 18-19

FAIRFAX, Va., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Bill Presentment & Analytics solutions, will be presenting at the 2nd Annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on March 12, 2019 and the 31st Annual ROTH Capital Conference on March 18-19, 2019.

2 nd Annual LD Micro Virtual Conference

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 – 2:40 p.m. ET (11:40 a.m. PT)

Online only

31 st Annual ROTH Capital Conference

Monday and Tuesday, March 18-19, 2019

Pre-recorded presentation and 1x1 meetings

Ritz Carlton, Dana Point, CA

Both presentations will be webcast and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with WidePoint management at the ROTH Conference, please contact your ROTH representative or WidePoint’s IR team at WYY@liolios.com .

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of technology-based management solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, access management and identity management. For more information, visit widepoint.com .

For More Information:

Matt Glover and Charlie Schumacher

Liolios | Investor Relations

(949) 574-3860

WYY@liolios.com