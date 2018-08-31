Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  WidePoint Corporation    WYY

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION (WYY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

WidePoint : to Present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 06:17am CEST

McLean, VA - August 30, 2018 - WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Bill Presentment & Analytics solutions, will be presenting at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference, which is being held September 5-6, 2018 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

WidePoint management is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 6 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and on the Gateway Conference website at www.gateway-conference.com/presenters.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email gateway@liolios.com.

About the Gateway Conference

The 7th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Liolios, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features approximately 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. For more information, visit www.gateway-conference.com or www.liolios.com. To receive updates and highlights from #LioliosGateway, make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of technology-based management solutions including telecom management, mobile management, access management and identity management. For more information, visit www.widepoint.com.

Disclaimer

WidePoint Corporation published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 04:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WIDEPOINT CORPORATION
06:17aWIDEPOINT : to Present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference
PU
08/30WIDEPOINT : Engages Liolios to Lead Expanded Investor Relations and Strategic Co..
PU
08/30WidePoint to Present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference on Septembe..
GL
08/24WIDEPOINT : Awarded New BPA Task Order by the U.S. Department of Homeland Securi..
PU
08/17WIDEPOINT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
08/14WIDEPOINT : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
PU
08/14WIDEPOINT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/14WIDEPOINT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
08/14WIDEPOINT CORPORATION : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/06WIDEPOINT : Partners with CDW
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/24WidePoint awarded new BPA task order 
08/14WidePoint Corporation (WYY) CEO Jin Kang on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
08/14WidePoint EPS in-line, misses on revenue 
07/17WidePoint awarded more than $11.4M in government contracts 
05/22WidePoint Gets Its Ducks Back In A Row 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 77,9 M
EBIT 2018 -1,13 M
Net income 2018 -1,31 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 26,00
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,49x
Capitalization 42,4 M
Chart WIDEPOINT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
WidePoint Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,00 $
Spread / Average Target 92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jin H. Kang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Otto J. Guenther Non-Executive Chairman
Kito Mussa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Morton S. Taubman Independent Director
James M. Ritter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIDEPOINT CORPORATION-21.57%42
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.88%133 803
ACCENTURE10.15%113 013
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES53.57%111 987
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING24.15%63 009
VMWARE, INC.23.41%60 419
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.