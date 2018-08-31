WidePoint : to Present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference

McLean, VA - August 30, 2018 - WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Bill Presentment & Analytics solutions, will be presenting at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference, which is being held September 5-6, 2018 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

WidePoint management is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 6 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and on the Gateway Conference website at www.gateway-conference.com/presenters.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email gateway@liolios.com.

About the Gateway Conference

The 7th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Liolios, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features approximately 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. For more information, visit www.gateway-conference.com or www.liolios.com. To receive updates and highlights from #LioliosGateway, make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of technology-based management solutions including telecom management, mobile management, access management and identity management. For more information, visit www.widepoint.com.