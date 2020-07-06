Interim report Jan–June 2020: Wihlborgs delivers stable results and a strong balance sheet

'We deliver a stable result, considering the prevailing circumstances, and our balance sheet remains strong. This means that we are well placed to continue our long-term efforts to ensure the sustainable development of our company and the Öresund region,' says Ulrika Hallengren, CEO of Wihlborgs.

'The corona pandemic continues to cause a great deal of suffering for many people and to exert a strong influence on the global economy. It is still uncertain what the long-term consequences will be, but there are several bright spots and it is clear that many companies and organisations are working with the future in mind, even in these times. Together with our customers, we have been able to retain both our capacity to invest and our focus on development for the future.'

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ)

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) is a property company that focuses on commercial properties in the Öresund region. Its property portfolio is located in Malmö, Helsingborg, Lund and Copenhagen. In Malmö, Lund and Helsingborg, Wihlborgs is the leading property company.

The book value of the company's properties totals SEK 46,4 billion, representing an annual property rental value of SEK 3.4 billion.

Wihlborgs' shares are listed on the Large Cap List of Nasdaq Stockholm.