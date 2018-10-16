Wihlborgs Fastigheter : breaks ground for Prisma — a unique building in Helsingborg’s new city district

'I am proud that, along with Prisma, we are part of contributing to the development of Helsingborg. We are creating first-rate offices alongside the glittering Öresund strait, just a stone's throw from central Helsingborg. The Oceanhamnen district offers fantastic possibilities and could inject some real energy into the Helsingborg business community,' says Ulrika Hallengren, CEO of Wihlborgs Fastigheter.

'It is important for modern companies to be able to offer attractive environments that stimulate creativity and collaboration. The companies' brands and premises are key factors for recruiting the best employees. Prisma represents all these values - office space of international standard, light, space, a fantastic roof terrace and professional meeting places on the ground floor.'

Prisma was drawn by Erik Giudice Architects, which has offices in Paris, Malmö and Stockholm. The architecture was inspired by the light, the views toward Denmark and the constantly moving ferries. This results in a building with graceful, maritime lines, an airy atmosphere and a playful facade.

Prisma will meet stringent sustainability requirements and will be certified to SGBC Gold standard. Solar panels on the roof will produce green electricity which will be used to run the building's air conditioning; the living sedum roof will capture air particles and insulate against heat and cold; and the kitchen waste grinders will enable food waste to become biogas. The building's self-regulating ventilation system will keep the temperature and air quality at an optimal level, and occupancy controlled LED lighting will keep electricity consumption down.

Excluding the cost of the site, the investment is estimated at SEK 405 million for 11,000 m² of office space as well as parking and shared spaces. The project contractor is Skanska.

Read more at www.wihlborgs.se/en/projects/helsingborg/prisma-helsingborg/

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ)

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) is a property company that focuses on commercial properties in the Öresund region. Its property portfolio is located in Malmö, Helsingborg, Lund and Copenhagen.

In Malmö, Lund and Helsingborg, Wihlborgs is the leading property company.

The book value of the company's properties totals SEK 39.9 billion. The annual rental value of the properties is SEK 2.9 billion.

Wihlborgs' shares are listed on the Large Cap List of Nasdaq Stockholm.