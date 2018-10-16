Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB    WIHL   SE0011205194

WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB (WIHL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Wihlborgs Fastigheter : breaks ground for Prisma — a unique building in Helsingborg’s new city district

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 07:38am CEST

'I am proud that, along with Prisma, we are part of contributing to the development of Helsingborg. We are creating first-rate offices alongside the glittering Öresund strait, just a stone's throw from central Helsingborg. The Oceanhamnen district offers fantastic possibilities and could inject some real energy into the Helsingborg business community,' says Ulrika Hallengren, CEO of Wihlborgs Fastigheter.

'It is important for modern companies to be able to offer attractive environments that stimulate creativity and collaboration. The companies' brands and premises are key factors for recruiting the best employees. Prisma represents all these values - office space of international standard, light, space, a fantastic roof terrace and professional meeting places on the ground floor.'

Prisma was drawn by Erik Giudice Architects, which has offices in Paris, Malmö and Stockholm. The architecture was inspired by the light, the views toward Denmark and the constantly moving ferries. This results in a building with graceful, maritime lines, an airy atmosphere and a playful facade.

Prisma will meet stringent sustainability requirements and will be certified to SGBC Gold standard. Solar panels on the roof will produce green electricity which will be used to run the building's air conditioning; the living sedum roof will capture air particles and insulate against heat and cold; and the kitchen waste grinders will enable food waste to become biogas. The building's self-regulating ventilation system will keep the temperature and air quality at an optimal level, and occupancy controlled LED lighting will keep electricity consumption down.

Excluding the cost of the site, the investment is estimated at SEK 405 million for 11,000 m² of office space as well as parking and shared spaces. The project contractor is Skanska.

Read more at www.wihlborgs.se/en/projects/helsingborg/prisma-helsingborg/

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ)

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) is a property company that focuses on commercial properties in the Öresund region. Its property portfolio is located in Malmö, Helsingborg, Lund and Copenhagen.
In Malmö, Lund and Helsingborg, Wihlborgs is the leading property company.

The book value of the company's properties totals SEK 39.9 billion. The annual rental value of the properties is SEK 2.9 billion.

Wihlborgs' shares are listed on the Large Cap List of Nasdaq Stockholm.

Disclaimer

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 05:37:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB
07:38aWIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER : breaks ground for Prisma — a unique building in He..
PU
07:31aWIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER : breaks ground for Prisma - a unique building in Helsingb..
AQ
10/01WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER : Renewed agreement between ABB and Wihlborgs paves the wa..
PU
10/01WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER : Renewed agreement between ABB and Wihlborgs paves the wa..
AQ
09/27WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER : supports initiative for board diversity
AQ
09/26WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER : intensifies its digital focus with its new Chief Informa..
AQ
09/21WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER : Nomination Committee prior to the 2019 AGM
AQ
09/19WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER : strengthens its position in Lund with another acquisitio..
AQ
07/09INTERIM REPORT JAN-JUN 2018 : Continued strong growth for Wihlborgs
PU
07/09INTERIM REPORT JAN-JUN 2018 :  Continued strong growth for Wihlborgs
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 2 673 M
EBIT 2018 2 030 M
Net income 2018 1 613 M
Debt 2018 21 057 M
Yield 2018 3,43%
P/E ratio 2018 8,37
P/E ratio 2019 9,92
EV / Sales 2018 13,6x
EV / Sales 2019 12,9x
Capitalization 15 255 M
Chart WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB
Duration : Period :
Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 111  SEK
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulrika Hallengren Chief Executive Officer
Anders Jarl Executive Chairman
Arvid Liepe Chief Financial Officer
Sara Erika Karlsson Independent Director
Birgitta Helen Olausson Plyhr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB1.11%1 704
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-20.54%38 723
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-29.23%34 133
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-10.28%32 449
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-20.09%25 767
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-46.98%23 296
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.