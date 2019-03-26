Wihlborgs Fastigheter : building new premises for MilDef in Helsingborg

The Helsingborg company MilDef develops rugged computers and electronics for defence applications and is already a Wihlborgs tenant in Berga. The company is in the middle of strong growth, and the new facilities more than the double its space, increasing from 1,900 to 4,400 m².

'We're quite pleased to have the opportunity to continue our relationship with MilDef and help them with new, state-of-the-art premises close to where they're already located. Helsingborg has an exciting business climate with companies encompassing a wide variety of sectors, and MilDef is an excellent example of how to take advantage of the entrepreneurial spirit and the cutting-edge skills in the city and in the region,' says Ulrika Hallengren, CEO of Wihlborgs Fastigheter.

'MilDef's international expansion is accelerating, and that sets new demands on our operations in Sweden. Going forward, we'll need increased size and capacity, but even more than those, we'll need future-proof premises suited to our operations. Our many years of collaboration with Wihlborgs has strengthened even further during this creative project,' says Björn Karlsson, CEO of MilDef Group.

The new facilities, which are being built at Musköten 20 in Berga, encompass 2,700 m² of office space and 1,700 m² of production and laboratory facilities, and will be certified Gold according to the Sweden Green Building Council. The investment is estimated to amount to SEK 97 million. Construction will begin in April and occupancy is planned for 1 October 2020.

