Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB    WIHL   SE0011205194

WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB

(WIHL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wihlborgs Fastigheter : building new premises for MilDef in Helsingborg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 04:05am EDT

The Helsingborg company MilDef develops rugged computers and electronics for defence applications and is already a Wihlborgs tenant in Berga. The company is in the middle of strong growth, and the new facilities more than the double its space, increasing from 1,900 to 4,400 m².

'We're quite pleased to have the opportunity to continue our relationship with MilDef and help them with new, state-of-the-art premises close to where they're already located. Helsingborg has an exciting business climate with companies encompassing a wide variety of sectors, and MilDef is an excellent example of how to take advantage of the entrepreneurial spirit and the cutting-edge skills in the city and in the region,' says Ulrika Hallengren, CEO of Wihlborgs Fastigheter.

'MilDef's international expansion is accelerating, and that sets new demands on our operations in Sweden. Going forward, we'll need increased size and capacity, but even more than those, we'll need future-proof premises suited to our operations. Our many years of collaboration with Wihlborgs has strengthened even further during this creative project,' says Björn Karlsson, CEO of MilDef Group.

The new facilities, which are being built at Musköten 20 in Berga, encompass 2,700 m² of office space and 1,700 m² of production and laboratory facilities, and will be certified Gold according to the Sweden Green Building Council. The investment is estimated to amount to SEK 97 million. Construction will begin in April and occupancy is planned for 1 October 2020.

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ)

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) is a property company that focuses on commercial properties in the Öresund region. Its property portfolio is located in Malmö, Helsingborg, Lund and Copenhagen.
In Malmö, Lund and Helsingborg, Wihlborgs is the leading property company.

The book value of the company's properties totals SEK 42.1 billion, representing an annual property rental value of SEK 3.0 billion.

Wihlborgs' shares are listed on the Large Cap List of Nasdaq Stockholm.

Disclaimer

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 08:04:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB
04:05aWIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER : building new premises for MilDef in Helsingborg
PU
03:01aWIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER : building new premises for MilDef in Helsingborg
AQ
03/22WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER : signs lease with the City of Malmö for 8,200 square metr..
PU
03/22WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER : signs lease with the City of Malmö for 8,200 m²
AQ
03/20WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER : Notice of the Annual General Meeting in Wihlborgs Fastig..
PU
03/20WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER : Notice of the Annual General Meeting in Wihlborgs Fastig..
AQ
03/19WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER : signs lease with Altran in Nyhamnen
AQ
03/11WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER : divests in Denmark
AQ
03/04WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER : The Nomination Committee's proposals regarding members t..
AQ
02/14WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER : signs agreement with voestalpine Böhler weldCare AB to b..
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 2 887 M
EBIT 2019 2 073 M
Net income 2019 1 517 M
Debt 2019 23 278 M
Yield 2019 3,28%
P/E ratio 2019 11,68
P/E ratio 2020 11,39
EV / Sales 2019 14,7x
EV / Sales 2020 14,0x
Capitalization 19 088 M
Chart WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB
Duration : Period :
Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 120  SEK
Spread / Average Target -3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulrika Hallengren Chief Executive Officer
Anders Jarl Executive Chairman
Arvid Liepe Chief Financial Officer
Sara Erika Karlsson Independent Director
Birgitta Helen Olausson Plyhr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB21.27%2 065
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.01%48 255
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP15.86%46 598
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.5.60%39 931
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD24.87%33 551
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD17.62%32 099
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.