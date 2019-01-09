Wihlborgs Fastigheter : signs lease in southern Helsingborg – attractive location remains fully let

Blomsterboda Försäljnings AB is a new tenant for Wihlborgs and has signed a five-year lease for 3,400 m², primarily warehouse space, at Olympiaden 8 with occupancy scheduled for 1 January. Blomsterboda is Sweden's leading supplier of full florist services to the food retail sector, the country's largest arranger of bouquets and one of the country's largest tulip growers.

'Helsingborg has certainly established itself as a hub for logistics and e-commerce, and we have noted continuing strong demand for warehouse and logistics premises in this area. It is gratifying that we were able to help Blomsterboda at short notice to find premises with attractive transport links and the timing is, of course, completely right when we can offer a solution that ensures the property is not empty for a single day,' says Ulrika Hallengren, CEO of Wihlborgs Fastigheter.

In addition to the deal with Blomsterboda, Wihlborgs has also leased 1,900 m² of the property to the transport company Brinkman Trans-Holland AB with occupancy taking place on 1 February.

