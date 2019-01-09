Log in
Wihlborgs Fastigheter : signs lease in southern Helsingborg – attractive location remains fully let

01/09/2019 | 04:19am EST

Blomsterboda Försäljnings AB is a new tenant for Wihlborgs and has signed a five-year lease for 3,400 m², primarily warehouse space, at Olympiaden 8 with occupancy scheduled for 1 January. Blomsterboda is Sweden's leading supplier of full florist services to the food retail sector, the country's largest arranger of bouquets and one of the country's largest tulip growers.

'Helsingborg has certainly established itself as a hub for logistics and e-commerce, and we have noted continuing strong demand for warehouse and logistics premises in this area. It is gratifying that we were able to help Blomsterboda at short notice to find premises with attractive transport links and the timing is, of course, completely right when we can offer a solution that ensures the property is not empty for a single day,' says Ulrika Hallengren, CEO of Wihlborgs Fastigheter.

In addition to the deal with Blomsterboda, Wihlborgs has also leased 1,900 m² of the property to the transport company Brinkman Trans-Holland AB with occupancy taking place on 1 February.

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ)

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) is a property company that focuses on commercial properties in the Öresund region. Its property portfolio is located in Malmö, Helsingborg, Lund and Copenhagen.
In Malmö, Lund and Helsingborg, Wihlborgs is the leading property company.

The book value of the company's properties totals SEK 40.3 billion, representing an annual property rental value of SEK 2.9 billion.

Wihlborgs' shares are listed on the Large Cap List of Nasdaq Stockholm.

Disclaimer

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 09:18:01 UTC
