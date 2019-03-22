Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB    WIHL   SE0011205194

WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB

(WIHL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wihlborgs Fastigheter : signs lease with the City of Malmö for 8,200 square metres

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 04:15am EDT

The HVO will move in to the Elefanten 40 property at the corner of Storgatan and Södra Förstadsgatan when Swedish Customs moves to Hyllie in the second quarter of 2019, opening up 8,800 m² of office space. After Swedish Customs moves out, the premises will be renovated and the City of Malmö can move in on 1 November 2019.

'The City of Malmö is one of our most important tenants in Malmö and we maintain a continuous dialogue with them about changes in their property needs. In this case, we've been able to meet their request for large, collected areas in Malmö's most central location, with proximity to both City Hall and the HVO's premises on Drottninggatan,' says Ulrika Hallengren, CEO of Wihlborgs Fastigheter.

'I'm very pleased that we now have access to additional premises where many of our operations can now be located together. It will lead to favourable synergies both internally and for Malmö residents,' says Administration Director Gisela Green.

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ)

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) is a property company that focuses on commercial properties in the Öresund region. Its property portfolio is located in Malmö, Helsingborg, Lund and Copenhagen.
In Malmö, Lund and Helsingborg, Wihlborgs is the leading property company.

The book value of the company's properties totals SEK 42.1 billion, representing an annual property rental value of SEK 3.0 billion.

Wihlborgs' shares are listed on the Large Cap List of Nasdaq Stockholm.

Disclaimer

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 08:14:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB
04:15aWIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER : signs lease with the City of Malmö for 8,200 square metr..
PU
03:01aWIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER : signs lease with the City of Malmö for 8,200 m²
AQ
03/20WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER : Notice of the Annual General Meeting in Wihlborgs Fastig..
PU
03/20WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER : Notice of the Annual General Meeting in Wihlborgs Fastig..
AQ
03/19WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER : signs lease with Altran in Nyhamnen
AQ
03/11WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER : divests in Denmark
AQ
03/04WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER : The Nomination Committee's proposals regarding members t..
AQ
02/14WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER : signs agreement with voestalpine Böhler weldCare AB to b..
AQ
02/12YEAR-END REPORT 2018 : Wihlborgs posts record strong results and continued growt..
AQ
02/08WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER : makes a billion-krona acquisition in Lund
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 2 887 M
EBIT 2019 2 073 M
Net income 2019 1 517 M
Debt 2019 23 278 M
Yield 2019 3,27%
P/E ratio 2019 11,74
P/E ratio 2020 11,44
EV / Sales 2019 14,7x
EV / Sales 2020 14,0x
Capitalization 19 180 M
Chart WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB
Duration : Period :
Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 120  SEK
Spread / Average Target -4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulrika Hallengren Chief Executive Officer
Anders Jarl Executive Chairman
Arvid Liepe Chief Financial Officer
Sara Erika Karlsson Independent Director
Birgitta Helen Olausson Plyhr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB21.86%2 091
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP19.66%48 965
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.19%48 215
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.8.21%41 813
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD26.95%33 582
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD16.67%31 768
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.