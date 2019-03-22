Wihlborgs Fastigheter : signs lease with the City of Malmö for 8,200 square metres

The HVO will move in to the Elefanten 40 property at the corner of Storgatan and Södra Förstadsgatan when Swedish Customs moves to Hyllie in the second quarter of 2019, opening up 8,800 m² of office space. After Swedish Customs moves out, the premises will be renovated and the City of Malmö can move in on 1 November 2019.

'The City of Malmö is one of our most important tenants in Malmö and we maintain a continuous dialogue with them about changes in their property needs. In this case, we've been able to meet their request for large, collected areas in Malmö's most central location, with proximity to both City Hall and the HVO's premises on Drottninggatan,' says Ulrika Hallengren, CEO of Wihlborgs Fastigheter.

'I'm very pleased that we now have access to additional premises where many of our operations can now be located together. It will lead to favourable synergies both internally and for Malmö residents,' says Administration Director Gisela Green.

