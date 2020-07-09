WILDBRAIN : CPLG MESMERISES WITH PEANUTS X ETTA LOVES PARTNERSHIP

New sensory baby lifestyle collection launches today

London UK - 9 July 2020 -WildBrain CPLG, one of the world's leading entertainment, sport and brand licensing agencies, has secured a deal with innovative sensory baby lifestyle brand Etta Loves for a collection inspired by the iconic Peanuts brand. Brokered by WildBrain CPLG on behalf of Peanuts Worldwide, the unique science-based collaboration launches in the UK on 9 July, and includes a reversible playmat, comforter, teether and muslins along with Etta Love's latest addition - the Sensory Strip for calmer pram rides and tummy time.

Tara Botwick, Senior Director, Territory Management EMEA at Peanuts Worldwide, said: 'Building the Peanuts infant consumer products programme has been key to our strategy over the last few years and this new collaboration with Etta Loves offers an innovative new avenue in this sector. By combining beautiful patterns which encourage early sensory development, with high-quality and versatile products, we're confident this new range will be hugely popular with parents and their little ones across the UK.'

Using the knowledge of what a baby can and can't see during their first year, Etta Loves designs precise sensory prints, in partnership with a Consultant Orthoptist, to support eye and brain development. This new collection will introduce two brand new Peanuts prints: 'Hide & Seek' features the Peanuts gang hidden amongst a black and white chequerboard design, supporting visual development from birth to four months; and 'Love & Hugs' is a colourful XO design with the much-loved Peanuts characters Snoopy, Woodstock and Charlie Brown, supporting babies from five months onwards.

The Etta Loves x Peanuts collection is available in the UK at www.ettaloves.com and selected retailers.

About Peanuts

Charles M. Schulz first introduced the world to the Peanuts characters in 1950, when the Peanuts comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. The new series Snoopy in Space launched on Apple TV+ on November 1, 2019. Peanuts animated specials and series air on major networks and streaming services, including ABC, CartoonNetwork.com and Boomerang in the U.S., Family Channel in Canada, and the WildBrain Spark network on YouTube. Fans also enjoy Peanuts through thousands of consumer products around the world, amusement parks attractions, cultural events, social media, and a daily comic strip available in all formats from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students. The Peanuts characters and related intellectual property are 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by family of Charles M. Schulz.

About WildBrain CPLG

WildBrain CPLG is one of the world's leading entertainment, sport and brand licensing agencies, with offices in the UK, Benelux, Nordics, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Greece & Turkey, Russia, the Middle East, and the US. With more than 45 years of experience in the licensing industry, WildBrain CPLG provides each of its clients with dedicated licensing and marketing industry professionals and a fully integrated product development, legal and accounting service. WildBrain CPLG believe that collaboration is about clarity, openness and trust, and is widely known for its no-nonsense, straightforward approach - Expert Common Sense. Please contact us or visit the WildBrain CPLG website for more information: www.cplg.com.

About Etta Loves

An innovative sensory baby lifestyle brand created by mum-of-two Jen Fuller, Etta Loves was created to turn everyday essentials into sensory sensations, by using the science of what babies can and can't see to create clever and stunning patterns. The result is that babies are mesmerised and supported in their visual and cognitive development, whilst parents benefit from a precious moment of calm, supporting their journey into parenthood.

At birth a baby's vision is limited, so the world appears blurry. This means it's much easier for a newborn to see high contrast, therefore black and white objects attract their attention most easily and, in doing so, fascinate them. By the age of 5-6 months children have much better colour vision and will mostly be attracted to bright, strong primary colours.

Because of the leap in babies' visual development, Etta Loves products come in two age ranges - 0-4 months for babies as young a few days old to 4/5 months, and then 5+ months, for when their colour vision has improved significantly.