Wildflower Featured in CannabisNewsAudio Broadcast Discussing Profitability of Cannabis Sector

NEW YORK , June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wildflower Brands Inc. (OTCQB:WLDFF) (CSE:SUN) announces the availability of an audio press release titled: "Searching for the Next Super Nova."



To hear the CannabisNewsAudio version, visit: http://cnw.fm/6PpYq

To read the full editorial, visit: http://cnw.fm/RJm5s

According to a United Nations report, cannabis is the most widely consumed drug on the planet. Approximately 270 million global consumers use cannabis, equivalent to about 4% of the world’s population and a mere pittance in market penetration. As marijuana muscles into the mainstream, usage among all age groups is on the upswing. However, among the most coveted 18-to-34-year-old demographic, there’s an explosion of acceptance as they mature in a world where cannabis is common. Founded in 2012 as a private company, Wildflower Brands Inc. (OTCQB:WLDFF) (CSE:SUN) went public in 2014 and has been on a tear ever since. Wildflower’s latest press release is further evidence of the company’s rapid growth and global reach. The company reported third-quarter sales were up by 78% over the second quarter, the 11th consecutive quarter of revenue growth, since Wildflower Brands began selling products. On top of these stellar results the company is further expanding its retail footprint and product distribution with the accretive acquisition of Vancouver-based City Cannabis Corp.

About Wildflower Brands

Wildflower Brands is a company headquartered in Vancouver building reputable brands and quality products that incorporate the synergistic effects of plants and their extracts. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.WildflowerBrands.co .

