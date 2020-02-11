Log in
Wildsky Resources Inc. Announces Change of Director

02/11/2020 | 12:50pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2020) - Wildsky Resources Inc. (TSXV: WSK) (formerly China Minerals Mining Corporation) (the "Company") announces that Mr. Mao Sun has resigned from the board of directors of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Sun for his service to the Company.

The Company also announces that Mr. John Anderson has been appointed to the board of directors of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Anderson has over 25 years of Capital market experience specializing in the resource sector. He was a founder and Financier of many start up companies with experience on the TSX, NYSE, NASDAQ and London AIM and Swiss Stock Exchange. He was a founder of Deep 6 PLC, American Eagle Oil and Gas as well a founding general partner in Aquastone Capital LLC, a New York based gold fund. He is currently the Chairman and interim CEO of Triumph Gold Corp and CEO of Parallel Mining Corp. and Chairman of Fluidoil Corp.

About Wildsky Resources Inc.

Wildsky Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration and development company with office located in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's goal is to create value for shareholders through continuously exploring and developing its current properties in BC and at the same time looking for new properties to acquire through its international connections.

For more information on Wildsky Resources, please contact the Company at (778) 889-4966, or visit the Company's website at www.wildskyresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"signed by Wenhong Jin"

Wenhong Jin
President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in Wildsky Resources' periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "appear", "should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Although Wildsky Resources has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Wildsky Resources disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52321


© Newsfilecorp 2020
