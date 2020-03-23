Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Wildsky Resources Inc.    WSK.H   CA96813P1099

WILDSKY RESOURCES INC.

(WSK.H)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 03/18 11:11:13 am
0.085 CAD   --.--%
05:00pWildsky Resources Inc. Announces Private Placement of Units
NE
03/10Wildsky Resources Inc. Announces Private Placement of Convertible Debentures
NE
03/04Wildsky Resources Inc. Announces Transfer to NEX
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wildsky Resources Inc. Announces Private Placement of Units

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 05:00pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2020) - Wildsky Resources Inc. (TSXV: WSK.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered, private placement (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of $800,000. Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share (a "Share") and ½ of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant being a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable into a common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.15 per Warrant Share at any time up to the close of business on the third anniversary of the date of issuance of the Units. Closing of the Offering is subject to approval of the NEX.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the acquisition of the Exploration Licenses in Nigeria and for general working capital.

About Wildsky Resources Inc.

Wildsky Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration and development company with an office located in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's goal is to create value for its shareholders through continuously looking for new properties to acquire globally through its international connections and talent resources.

For more information on Wildsky Resources, please contact the Company at (778) 889-4966, or visit the Company's website at www.wildskyresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"signed by Wenhong Jin"

Wenhong Jin
President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in Wildsky Resources' periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "appear", "should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Although Wildsky Resources has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Wildsky Resources disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53702


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WILDSKY RESOURCES INC.
05:00pWildsky Resources Inc. Announces Private Placement of Units
NE
03/10Wildsky Resources Inc. Announces Private Placement of Convertible Debentures
NE
03/04Wildsky Resources Inc. Announces Transfer to NEX
NE
02/11Wildsky Resources Inc. Announces Change of Director
NE
2019Wildsky Resources Inc. Announces Purchase and Sale Agreement to Acquire Niobi..
NE
2019MARGAUX RESOURCES LTD. : Announces Final Approval of Cassiar Option Agreement an..
AQ
2019WILDSKY RESOURCES INC. : Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Niobium-Titanium ..
AQ
2019Wildsky Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Niobium-Titanium..
NE
2019Wildsky Resources Inc. Announces Stock Option Grant
NE
2019Wildsky Resources Inc. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meetin..
NE
More news
Chart WILDSKY RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Wildsky Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Wen Hong Jin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ke Feng Yuan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Bernard H. Kahlert Independent Director
Zong Lin Zhang Independent Director
John David Anderson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILDSKY RESOURCES INC.13.33%1
NEWMONT CORPORATION-6.65%32 757
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-5.43%28 178
POLYUS PAO--.--%14 209
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-10.04%10 814
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-28.13%9 683
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group