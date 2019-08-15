Log in
WILDSKY RESOURCES INC

(WSK)
Wildsky Resources Inc. Announces Stock Option Grant

08/15/2019 | 12:55pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2019) - Wildsky Resources Inc. (TSXV: WSK) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has granted 1,400,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers, employees and consultants to the Company. Each Option is exercisable into a common share (a "Share") in the capital of the Company for a term of five (5) years from the date of the grant at a price of $0.10 per Share. The Options, and any Shares issued upon due exercise thereof, are subject to a hold period ending December 8, 2019.

About Wildsky Resources Inc.

Wildsky Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration and development company with office located in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's goal is to create value for shareholders through continuously exploring and developing mineral properties and at the same time looking for new properties to acquire through its international connections.

For more information on Wildsky Resources, please contact the Company at (778) 889-4966, or visit the Company's website at www.wildskyresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"signed by Wenhong Jin"

Wenhong Jin
President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in Wildsky Resources' periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "appear", "should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Although Wildsky Resources has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Wildsky Resources disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46994


© Newsfilecorp 2019
