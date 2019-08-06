Log in
Whitepaper: A Peek Under the Hood

08/06/2019 | 09:40am EDT

Every shipowner should know what is the better investment for charter - a newbuilding or a pre-owned vessel.

If you need to deploy your vessel to move cargo immediately, you will need to have some checklist prerequisites on hand to make sure you have the best deal from your second hand vessel purchase.

Here is a snippet from Wilhelmsen Ship Management's whitepaper made from our expert in-house ship inspections officers to help buyers make better decisions:

Disclaimer

Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 13:39:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 931 M
EBIT 2019 77,0 M
Net income 2019 92,0 M
Debt 2019 428 M
Yield 2019 3,59%
P/E ratio 2019 7,98x
P/E ratio 2020 5,52x
EV / Sales2019 1,25x
EV / Sales2020 1,09x
Capitalization 737 M
