Whitepaper: A Peek Under the Hood

Every shipowner should know what is the better investment for charter - a newbuilding or a pre-owned vessel.
If you need to deploy your vessel to move cargo immediately, you will need to have some checklist prerequisites on hand to make sure you have the best deal from your second hand vessel purchase.
Here is a snippet from Wilhelmsen Ship Management's whitepaper made from our expert in-house ship inspections officers to help buyers make better decisions:
I want my copy of the whitepaper
Please fill in your information below:
First Name
Last Name
Job Title
Company Name
E-mail
We are committed to properly holding and using your data and will use the information you give us to contact you about your request. Please read our privacy statement.
I have read and agree to the privacy statement
Submit
Back to Ship Management
Disclaimer
Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 13:39:03 UTC