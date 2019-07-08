Log in
Wilh Wilhelmsen Holding ASA

WILH WILHELMSEN HOLDING ASA

(WWI)
  Report  
Company 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Whitepaper: Selecting the right shipyard

0
07/08/2019 | 11:43pm EDT

At Wilhelmsen Ship Management, we believe a robust shipyard selection process is crucial to ensuring the success of your newbuilding project.

Together with our partner, WE Marine, we share our knowledge and experiences summarised in 3 key assessment categories during a shipyard audit:

  1. Assessment of the shipyard facilities & processes,
  2. Assessment of production capacity, and
  3. Sampling a ship that is close to completion

This whitepaper also provides visual examples of the processes to help you make better decisions when you choose the right shipyard to build your prized vessel.

To receive this whitepaper, please register your details.

Back to Ship Management

Disclaimer

Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 03:42:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 931 M
EBIT 2019 77,0 M
Net income 2019 92,0 M
Debt 2019 428 M
Yield 2019 3,42%
P/E ratio 2019 8,37x
P/E ratio 2020 5,80x
EV / Sales2019 1,29x
EV / Sales2020 1,13x
Capitalization 773 M
Chart WILH WILHELMSEN HOLDING ASA
Duration : Period :
Wilh Wilhelmsen Holding ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILH WILHELMSEN HOLDING AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 40,3  $
Last Close Price 16,7  $
Spread / Highest target 197%
Spread / Average Target 142%
Spread / Lowest Target 87,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Wilhelmsen Group Chief Executive Officer
Diderik Børsting Schnitler Chairman
Christian Berg Group Chief Financial Officer
Carl Erik Steen Independent Non-Executive Director
Irene Waage Basili Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILH WILHELMSEN HOLDING ASA-9.74%783
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK10.09%23 895
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD27.72%8 281
HAPAG-LLOYD AG70.76%8 080
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD-18.02%3 548
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN CO LTD47.75%3 363
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About