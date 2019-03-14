Log in
Wilh Wilhelmsen : Financial calendar

0
03/14/2019 | 09:49am EDT

Financial calendar

14.03.2019 14:41

Financial calendar for Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA FINANCIAL YEAR 2018 20.03.2019 - Annual Report FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 22.08.2019 - Half-yearly Report 30.04.2019 - Annual General Meeting 08.05.2019 - Quarterly Report - Q1 06.11.2019 - Quarterly Report - Q3 The date for publishing the Annual report for 2018 has been amended This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.

Disclaimer

Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 13:48:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 936 M
EBIT 2019 75,0 M
Net income 2019 101 M
Debt 2019 283 M
Yield 2019 3,96%
P/E ratio 2019 6,60
P/E ratio 2020 5,35
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
Capitalization 802 M
Chart WILH WILHELMSEN HOLDING ASA
Duration : Period :
Wilh Wilhelmsen Holding ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILH WILHELMSEN HOLDING AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 36,1 $
Spread / Average Target 108%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Wilhelmsen Group Chief Executive Officer
Diderik Børsting Schnitler Chairman
Christian Berg Group Chief Financial Officer
Carl Erik Steen Independent Non-Executive Director
Irene Waage Basili Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILH WILHELMSEN HOLDING ASA-7.57%802
A.P. MØLLER - M&Aelig;RSK6.11%26 708
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD22.77%8 175
HAPAG-LLOYD AG9.64%4 886
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD-5.72%3 942
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN CO LTD32.21%3 113
