Wilh Wilhelmsen : Financial calendar

Financial calendar

14.03.2019 14:41

Financial calendar for Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA FINANCIAL YEAR 2018 20.03.2019 - Annual Report FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 22.08.2019 - Half-yearly Report 30.04.2019 - Annual General Meeting 08.05.2019 - Quarterly Report - Q1 06.11.2019 - Quarterly Report - Q3 The date for publishing the Annual report for 2018 has been amended This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.