WILH WILHELMSEN HOLDING ASA

(WWI)
Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA: Annual report 2018

0
03/20/2019 | 06:20am EDT

Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA: Annual report 2018

20.03.2019 11:03

Attached is Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA's annual report for 2018. The report includes the directors report, accounts and notes for the Wilhelmsen group, accounts and notes for the parent company, the corporate governance report, corporate structure, and a summary of the sustainability report. The 2018 annual report and the full 2018 sustainability report are also available on www.wilhelmsen.com. For further information,contact: Åge Holm IRO Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA Tel: +47 900 87 670 aage.s.holm@wilhelmsen.com Benedicte Teigen Gude SVP HR and communication Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA Tel: +47 959 07 951 benedicte.teigen.gude@ wilhelmsen.com About Wilhelmsen Wilhelmsen is a global maritime industry group founded in 1861. We have the biggest maritime network in the world, with a presence in over 2 200 locations globally. We serve over half of the worldwide merchant fleet with products and services, and supply crew and technical management for some of the most complex vessels in the world. We also develop new and daring solutions, shaping the maritime industry for the future. Our investments seek to explore and develop new opportunities within the energy-, offshore- and maritime industry. With thousands of colleagues in more than 70 countries, we take competence, sustainability, innovation and unparalleled customer experiences one step further. For more information, please visit www.wilhelmsen.com

Disclaimer

Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 10:19:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 936 M
EBIT 2019 75,0 M
Net income 2019 101 M
Debt 2019 283 M
Yield 2019 3,85%
P/E ratio 2019 6,80
P/E ratio 2020 5,51
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Capitalization 826 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 36,1 $
Spread / Average Target 102%
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Wilhelmsen Group Chief Executive Officer
Diderik Børsting Schnitler Chairman
Christian Berg Group Chief Financial Officer
Carl Erik Steen Independent Non-Executive Director
Irene Waage Basili Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILH WILHELMSEN HOLDING ASA-7.32%826
A.P. MØLLER - M&Aelig;RSK7.14%27 686
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD28.22%8 433
HAPAG-LLOYD AG16.34%5 198
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD-4.67%3 986
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN CO LTD40.32%3 247
