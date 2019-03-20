Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA: Annual report 2018

20.03.2019 11:03

Attached is Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA's annual report for 2018. The report includes the directors report, accounts and notes for the Wilhelmsen group, accounts and notes for the parent company, the corporate governance report, corporate structure, and a summary of the sustainability report. The 2018 annual report and the full 2018 sustainability report are also available on www.wilhelmsen.com. For further information,contact: Åge Holm IRO Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA Tel: +47 900 87 670 aage.s.holm@wilhelmsen.com Benedicte Teigen Gude SVP HR and communication Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA Tel: +47 959 07 951 benedicte.teigen.gude@ wilhelmsen.com About Wilhelmsen Wilhelmsen is a global maritime industry group founded in 1861. We have the biggest maritime network in the world, with a presence in over 2 200 locations globally. We serve over half of the worldwide merchant fleet with products and services, and supply crew and technical management for some of the most complex vessels in the world. We also develop new and daring solutions, shaping the maritime industry for the future. Our investments seek to explore and develop new opportunities within the energy-, offshore- and maritime industry. With thousands of colleagues in more than 70 countries, we take competence, sustainability, innovation and unparalleled customer experiences one step further. For more information, please visit www.wilhelmsen.com