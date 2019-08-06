Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA: Invitation to presentation of second quarter 2019 results

06.08.2019 12:00

Wilhelmsen will publish its second quarter and half year results for 2019 after close of Oslo Børs trading on Thursday 22 August 2019. The report and presentation material will be made available on newsweb.oslobors.no and wilhelmsen.com. We invite investors, analysts, lenders and media for a presentation the day after release of the results: Date: Friday 23 August 2019 Time: 08:30 a.m. CEST (a light breakfast will be served from 08:00) Place: Wilhelmsen head office, Strandveien 20, Lysaker Format: Live webcast Language: English To register for participation, please send a notice to investor contact Åge Sturtzel Holm (contact details below) or use the registration form on the company website https://www.wilhelmsen.com/media-news-and-events/events/2019/register-your-parti cipation-for-q2-2019/. The presentation will also be transmitted live as a video webcast available on the following link https://companycast.live/webcast/6e90cl60/ or through the company website https://www.wilhelmsen.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/webcast/. It will be possible to send questions online via the website during the presentation. For further information, please contact: Investors: Åge Sturtzel Holm, Vice President Investments and IR Tel: (+47) 900 87 670 - email: aage.s.holm@wilhelmsen.com Media: Benedicte Teigen Gude, Senior vice president HR and communications Tel: (+47) 959 07 951 - email: benedicte.teigen.gude@wilhelmsen.com