Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA: Mandatory notification of trade - Share program for employees 2019

12.09.2019 17:10

The foundation for shares and cabins in the WW-group has offered employees in Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA, including employees in Norwegian subsidiaries owned with more than 90 per cent, the possibility to buy shares in Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA (ser. A/WWI) at a 20 per cent discount. Shares may be subscribed for up to NOK 7 500 or NOK 15 000. The deadline for subscribing for shares was today, 12 September 2019 at 16:30. The share purchase price under the program has been set at NOK 132.00 per share, equal to today closing price. This means that each employee taking part in the offer will receive 56 or 113 shares, depending on amount subscribed for. Please see the attachment for an overview of the primary insiders who have subscribed for shares in Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA (ser A/WWI) as part of the employee share offer, including number of shares to be acquired and new shareholding after the share purchase.