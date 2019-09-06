Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Wilh Wilhelmsen Holding ASA    WWI   NO0010571698

WILH WILHELMSEN HOLDING ASA

(WWI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wilh Wilhelmsen : Major industry players pledged to reduce and reuse plastic in maritime supply chain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 12:27am EDT

Singapore, 6 September 2019: Wilhelmsen Ship Management (WSM) has gathered major industry players together to share opinions, best practices and ongoing initiatives towards a common goal in preventing and significantly reducing marine pollution of all kinds, in particular from land-based activities (UNSDG 14 : Life below water).

In this first-of-its-kind roundtable discussion, the panels focused on plastic packaging delivered onboard ships including means of disposal and recycling plastic waste. The panel discussed in depth the need to create alliances in the industry to share best practices, standardization of metrics for measuring plastics, establishment of industry standards by authorities and audit trails of plastic consumption.

Representatives from class society, ship agency and chandlers, engine manufacturer, marine chemicals, lubricants and equipment were present at the discussion. Key action plans were discussed with consensus from all panels. WSM plans to arrange the next roundtable discussion in the next 6 months to follow up on the action plan.

WSM have enforced a new criteria in their vendor selection process earlier this year. Vendors supplying spare parts, stores and consumables will be required to demonstrate a viable plan to reduce plastic usage on the products delivered onboard WSM's managed fleet.

For further information, contact:

Esther Gan
Vice President Marketing and Communication
Wilhelmsen Ship Management
Tel: +65 9642 2646
E-mail: esther.gan@wilhelmsen.com

Back to Ship Management

Disclaimer

Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 04:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WILH WILHELMSEN HOLDING AS
12:27aWILH WILHELMSEN : Major industry players pledged to reduce and reuse plastic in ..
PU
09/05WILH WILHELMSEN : Wilhelmsen Ship Management tightens vendors selection process ..
PU
09/02WILH WILHELMSEN : Olavsvern to be made available for new military activities
PU
08/23WALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : Investors look at dollar stores as U.S. recession fears ..
RE
08/22WILH WILHELMSEN : Results for the second quarter 2019
PU
08/22WILH. WILHELMSEN HOLDING ASA : Second quarter and first half 2019 results
PU
08/21Retail Divide Widens as Shoppers Seek Value and Convenience
DJ
08/14WILH WILHELMSEN : Wilhelmsen Ship Management awarded two supramaxes from Stove S..
PU
08/06WILH. WILHELMSEN HOLDING ASA : Invitation to presentation of second quarter 2019..
PU
08/06WHITEPAPER : A Peek Under the Hood
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 839 M
EBIT 2019 70,5 M
Net income 2019 166 M
Debt 2019 444 M
Yield 2019 3,93%
P/E ratio 2019 4,62x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,34x
EV / Sales2020 1,22x
Capitalization 683 M
Chart WILH WILHELMSEN HOLDING ASA
Duration : Period :
Wilh Wilhelmsen Holding ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILH WILHELMSEN HOLDING AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 31,89  $
Last Close Price 14,77  $
Spread / Highest target 182%
Spread / Average Target 116%
Spread / Lowest Target 49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Wilhelmsen Group Chief Executive Officer
Diderik Børsting Schnitler Chairman
Christian Berg Group Chief Financial Officer
Carl Erik Steen Independent Non-Executive Director
Irene Waage Basili Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILH WILHELMSEN HOLDING ASA-17.18%690
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK-0.76%21 549
HAPAG-LLOYD AG194.64%12 421
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD19.06%7 729
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN CO LTD60.59%3 512
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD18.65%2 940
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group