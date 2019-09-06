Wilh Wilhelmsen : Major industry players pledged to reduce and reuse plastic in maritime supply chain

Singapore, 6 September 2019: Wilhelmsen Ship Management (WSM) has gathered major industry players together to share opinions, best practices and ongoing initiatives towards a common goal in preventing and significantly reducing marine pollution of all kinds, in particular from land-based activities (UNSDG 14 : Life below water).

In this first-of-its-kind roundtable discussion, the panels focused on plastic packaging delivered onboard ships including means of disposal and recycling plastic waste. The panel discussed in depth the need to create alliances in the industry to share best practices, standardization of metrics for measuring plastics, establishment of industry standards by authorities and audit trails of plastic consumption.

Representatives from class society, ship agency and chandlers, engine manufacturer, marine chemicals, lubricants and equipment were present at the discussion. Key action plans were discussed with consensus from all panels. WSM plans to arrange the next roundtable discussion in the next 6 months to follow up on the action plan.

WSM have enforced a new criteria in their vendor selection process earlier this year. Vendors supplying spare parts, stores and consumables will be required to demonstrate a viable plan to reduce plastic usage on the products delivered onboard WSM's managed fleet.

