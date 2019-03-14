Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Wilh Wilhelmsen Holding ASA    WWI   NO0010571698

WILH WILHELMSEN HOLDING ASA

(WWI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wilh Wilhelmsen : Wilhelmsen and Airbus trial world's first commercial drone deliveries to vessels at anchorage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 10:24pm EDT

Lifting off from Marina South Pier in Singapore with 3D printed consumables from Wilhelmsen's onshore 3D printing micro-factory, the Airbus Skyways drone navigated autonomously along pre-determined 'aerial-corridors' in its 1.5km flight to Eastern Working Anchorage. The drone landed on the deck of the Swire Pacific Offshore (SPO)'s Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) vessel, M/V Pacific Centurion and deposited its 1.5kg cargo without a hitch before returning to its base. The entire delivery, from take-off towards the vessel, to landing back at base, took just ten minutes.

Though small drone delivery trials from tugboat to ship have been conducted before by a number of shipping companies and service providers, shore-to-ship delivery of this range and scope has never been explored, prior to this trial.

Commenting on the successful first delivery flight, Marius Johansen, VP Commercial, Wilhelmsen Ships Agency says, 'The now proven, seamless operation of drone deliveries from shore-to-ship, in one of the world's busiest ports, proves the hard work, investment and faith we, and indeed our partners, placed in the Agency by Air drone delivery project over the past two years was not misplaced'.

Operations began with a Toolbox Talk with the Wilhelmsen, Airbus and SPO crew to ensure that the risk assessment was understood by all parties. With final safety checks completed, Wilhelmsen's Marina South Pier team loaded the drone. Supported by spotters stationed on board the vessel deck to ensure the safety of the crew and vessel, the drone took off towards the vessel, landing on the dedicated area on the main deck where the parcel was retrieved by the officer on board.

Offering a more cost effective, quicker and safer means of delivering, small, time-critical items to vessels, Wilhelmsen sees delivery by drone, rather than launch boat, as part and parcel of their continued evolution of the agency business.

Johansen adds, 'Delivery of essential spares, medical supplies and cash to Master via launch boat, is an established part of our portfolio of husbandry services, which we provide day in and day out, in ports all over the world. Modern technology such as Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), is just a new tool, albeit a very cool one, with which we can push our industry ever forward and improve how we serve our customers'.

Less labour dependent than delivery via launch, autonomous Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) can potentially reduce delivery costs by up to 90% in some ports and have a smaller carbon footprint than launch boats.

SPO has been an important partner during the detailed final preparation and operational testing of the drone, with the provision of its Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) vessels.

'Swire Pacific Offshore is excited to partner with Wilhelmsen in supporting the first shore-to-ship drone pilot project with our vessel, M/V Pacific Centurion. Wilhelmsen and SPO share a longstanding working partnership. We're confident that this pioneering move of Wilhelmsen will create new opportunities for future collaborations with SPO, improve work efficiency and drive cost savings for players in the offshore industry,' says Duncan Telfer, Commercial Director, SPO.

Prior to the official launch of this shore-to-ship commercial drone delivery, SPO's Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessel (AHTS). M/V Pacific Rapier has also facilitated the earlier pre-trial session in Singapore waters.

Signing a unique MOU with aeronautics company Airbus in June 2018, Wilhelmsen was tasked with setting up the necessary maritime and port operations, gaining relevant approvals from port authorities, with Airbus the overall Skyways system architect and provider, contributing its expertise in aeronautical vertical lift solutions to develop the UAS for shore-to-ship deliveries.

'We are thrilled to launch the first trial of its kind in the maritime world. Today's accomplishment is a culmination of months of intense preparation by our dedicated team, and the strong collaboration with our partner, as we pursue new terrain in the maritime industry,' says Leo Jeoh, Airbus Skyways Lead.

The ongoing pilot trial will for now, focus on offshore supply vessels at anchorage 1.5km from the pier. With operational safety as a priority, flights will be limited to this distance for the time being, before the flight range is gradually ­­extended to as far as 3km from the shore. ­­

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is facilitating the trial, which started in late November 2018, through the interim use of Marina South Pier as the launching and landing point for Airbus' delivery drone. At the same time, MPA has designated anchorages for vessels to anchor off Marina South for the trial. The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore is also working with Wilhelmsen and Airbus to ensure safety of the trials.

A number of customers have already committed to the project including, Optimum Marine Management, Fleet Management, Zeaborn Ship Management, Pola East, SK Shipping, and sister company Wilhelmsen Ship Management.

Disclaimer

Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 02:23:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WILH WILHELMSEN HOLDING AS
03/14WILH WILHELMSEN : Wilhelmsen and Airbus trial world's first commercial drone del..
PU
03/14WILH WILHELMSEN : Financial calendar
PU
02/15WILH. WILHELMSEN HOLDING ASA : Fourth quarter 2018 results
AQ
2018WILH. WILHELMSEN HOLDING ASA : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
2018WILH. WILHELMSEN HOLDING ASA : Decrease of share capital through liquidation of ..
AQ
2018AGENCY BY AIR EXHIBITION AT SINGAPOR : World's first autonomous drone delivery f..
PU
2018WILH WILHELMSEN : Ex dividend NOK 2.00 today
AQ
2018WILH WILHELMSEN HOLDING ASA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018WILH. WILHELMSEN HOLDING ASA : Key information relating to cash dividend to be p..
PU
2018WILH. WILHELMSEN HOLDING ASA : Third quarter 2018 results
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 936 M
EBIT 2019 75,0 M
Net income 2019 101 M
Debt 2019 283 M
Yield 2019 3,96%
P/E ratio 2019 6,60
P/E ratio 2020 5,35
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
Capitalization 802 M
Chart WILH WILHELMSEN HOLDING ASA
Duration : Period :
Wilh Wilhelmsen Holding ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILH WILHELMSEN HOLDING AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 36,1 $
Spread / Average Target 108%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Wilhelmsen Group Chief Executive Officer
Diderik Børsting Schnitler Chairman
Christian Berg Group Chief Financial Officer
Carl Erik Steen Independent Non-Executive Director
Irene Waage Basili Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILH WILHELMSEN HOLDING ASA-7.57%802
A.P. MØLLER - M&Aelig;RSK6.11%26 708
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD22.77%8 175
HAPAG-LLOYD AG9.64%4 886
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD-5.62%3 942
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN CO LTD32.21%3 113
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.