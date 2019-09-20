Willamette Valley Vineyards : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities
SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION EDGAR FILING
WILLAMETTE VALLEY VINEYARDS INC
Form: 3
Date Filed: 2019-09-20
Corporate Issuer CIK: 838875
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB Number:
3235-0104
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
Estimated average burden hours
per response...
0.5
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the
Investment Company Act of 1940
(Print or Type Responses)
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement
3. Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
FERRY JOHN ALPHONSUS
(Month/Day/Year)
WILLAMETTE VALLEY VINEYARDS INC [WVVI]
09/16/2019
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
5. If Amendment, Date Original
15830 FOREST RIDGE LANE NE
(Check all applicable)
Filed(Month/Day/Year)
_____ Director
_____ 10% Owner
(Street)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing
(Check Applicable
__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Line)
CFO
SILVERTON, OR 97381
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Amount of Securities Beneficially
3. Ownership
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 4)
Owned
Form: Direct (D) or
(Instr. 5)
(Instr. 4)
Indirect (I)
(Instr. 5)
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
SEC 1473 (7-02)
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security
2. Date Exercisable
3. Title and Amount of Securities
4. Conversion or
5. Ownership Form
6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial
(Instr. 4)
and Expiration Date
Underlying Derivative Security
Exercise Price of
of Derivative
Ownership
(Month/Day/Year)
(Instr. 4)
Derivative Security
Security: Direct (D)
(Instr. 5)
or Indirect (I)
Date
Expiration
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
(Instr. 5)
Exercisable
Date
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
FERRY JOHN ALPHONSUS
15830 FOREST RIDGE LANE NE
CFO SILVERTON, OR 97381
Signatures
/s/ John A. Ferry
09/20/2019
**
Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Explanation of Responses:
No securities are beneficially owned
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 5(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.
Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.
