Willdan : Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) today announced that Curtis Probst
has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors, effective April 10,
2019. Also effective as of this date, the Board has elected Robert “Bob”
Conway to fill Mr. Probst’s seat on the Board. Mr. Conway is expected to
serve on the Audit Committee and the Strategy, Mergers and Acquisitions
Committee. The Willdan board will remain at nine members.
“We thank Curtis Probst for his contributions and service to the
company,” said Tom Brisbin, Willdan’s Chairman and CEO. “We believe that
Bob Conway will be a valuable member of our Board of Directors, as he
brings significant expertise in technical accounting and Sarbanes-Oxley
compliance. Bob has had a distinguished accounting and auditing career,
including serving as an audit partner at KPMG, a regional leader at the
Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), and, most recently,
as Senior Professional Practice Director at CNM LLP, a technical
accounting advisory firm.”
Robert Conway Biography:
Mr. Conway has 40 years of experience in the accounting and auditing
field. Mr. Conway joined KPMG in 1978 and became a KPMG Audit Partner in
1987. Mr. Conway was responsible for audits of multinational public and
private companies in the technology, manufacturing, automotive, and
transportation industries. Mr. Conway retired from KPMG in 2005 to join
the PCAOB where he later became a Regional Associate Director with
leadership responsibility for the PCAOB’s Los Angeles and Orange County
offices. During Mr. Conway’s nine-year tenure at the PCAOB, Mr. Conway
led inspections of audits of several of the largest public companies
registered on US stock exchanges. While at the PCAOB, Mr. Conway
authored a recommendation to the US Treasury Department’s Advisory
Committee on the Auditing Profession that ultimately gave rise to the
PCAOB’s Audit Quality Indicator initiative. In 2015, Mr. Conway joined
CNM LLP, a technical accounting advisory firm, as the Senior
Professional Practice Director with quality control responsibility for
CNM’s technical services. Mr. Conway retired from CNM in early 2019.
About Willdan
Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional technical and
consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private
industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary
disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and
sustainability, engineering and planning, and municipal financial
consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not purely historical,
including statements regarding Willdan's intentions, hopes, beliefs,
expectations, representations, projections, estimates, plans or
predictions of the future are forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The
forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including,
but not limited to, the risk that Willdan will not be able to expand its
services or meet the needs of customers in markets in which it operates.
It is important to note that Willdan’s actual results could differ
materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors
that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are
not limited to, Willdan’s ability to adequately complete projects in a
timely manner, Willdan’s ability to compete successfully in the highly
competitive energy efficiency services market, changes in state, local,
and regional economies and government budgets, Willdan’s ability to win
new contracts, to renew existing contracts (including with its three
primary customers and the two primary customers of recently acquired
Lime Energy) and to compete effectively for contract awards through
bidding processes and Willdan’s ability to successfully integrate its
acquisitions and execute on its growth strategy. Willdan’s business
could be affected by a number of other factors, including the risk
factors listed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the
Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 28, 2018.
Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the
forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan
disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise
any forward-looking statements in this press release.
