Willdan : Announces Plan to Acquire The Weidt Group

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that it has signed a
letter of intent with EYP to acquire substantially all of the assets of
its energy practice division, The Weidt Group. The Weidt Group is a
nationally recognized energy consulting and software development firm
that specializes in the energy and operational performance of new and
existing buildings for utilities. The Weidt Group achieved approximately
$14 million of revenue in 2018, and Willdan expects the acquisition to
be accretive to earnings in 2019. The acquisition is expected to close
in March 2019 and is subject to the execution of an Asset Purchase
Agreement and contract novations.
“Having built 30-year relationships with utilities in many of the
midwestern states we don’t currently work in, such as Iowa and
Minnesota, The Weidt Group will expand our geographic footprint into
areas where there is a growing demand for energy efficiency services,”
said Tom Brisbin, Willdan’s CEO and Chairman. “The Weidt Group adds new
construction energy expertise to Willdan. We have had a great deal of
success cross-selling the services of our acquisitions across our client
base and generating revenue synergies that have accelerated our organic
growth. We believe we will have similar opportunities with The Weidt
Group, and we look forward to integrating their expertise into our
national business development efforts. We are pleased to welcome all
employees of The Weidt Group to Willdan.”
“Over the past six months, we’ve vetted several companies to find the
perfect fit for The Weidt Group,” said Scott Butler, EYP President and
CEO. “Willdan’s skills, culture, and vision for the future fit
seamlessly with The Weidt Group and provide new opportunities for
growth.”
“As part of Willdan, we are excited to continue to innovate and leverage
great minds and data analytics to solve future energy challenges,” said
Jim Douglas, The Weidt Group’s President. “Our clients will benefit from
our access to a much wider range of services and resources.”
About Willdan
Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional technical and
consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private
industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary
disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and
sustainability, engineering and planning, and municipal financial
consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.
About The Weidt Group
The Weidt Group, with offices nationwide, was established in 1977 to
account for and manage the environmental impacts of building design and
construction. Collaborating with architects, engineers, building owners,
product manufacturers, utilities and government clients, The Weidt Group
makes available accessible strategies for building lifelong energy
performance through analysis, benchmarking, verification and software
development. For more information, visit www.theweidtgroup.com.
About EYP
EYP is the leading architecture and engineering firm developing new
ideas and design solutions with mission-driven clients in higher
education, government, healthcare, and science & technology. Its
interdisciplinary Total Impact Design™ approach empowers clients with
buildings that profoundly impact human behavior and performance as well
as energy and the environment. Dedicated to People, Purpose, and Planet,
EYP design liberates human potential to transform performance; actively
helps clients advance their mission; and maximizes available resources
to advance sustainability. Inspired by its clients, design is how EYP
makes a positive impact on the world. www.eypae.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not purely historical,
including statements regarding Willdan's intentions, hopes, beliefs,
expectations, representations, projections, estimates, plans or
predictions of the future are forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The
forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including,
but not limited to, the risk that Willdan will not be able to expand its
services or meet the needs of customers in markets in which it operates.
It is important to note that Willdan’s actual results could differ
materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors
that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are
not limited to, Willdan’s ability to adequately complete projects in a
timely manner, Willdan’s ability to compete successfully in the highly
competitive energy efficiency services market, changes in state, local,
and regional economies and government budgets, Willdan’s ability to win
new contracts, to renew existing contracts (including with its two
primary customers) and to compete effectively for contract awards
through bidding processes and Willdan’s ability to successfully
integrate its acquisitions and execute on its growth strategy. Willdan’s
business could be affected by a number of other factors, including the
risk factors listed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with
the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to,
the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 29,
2017. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the
forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan
disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise
any forward-looking statements in this press release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005113/en/