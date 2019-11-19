Log in
WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING

WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING

(DEMANT)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 11/19 06:13:37 am
198.85 DKK   -2.67%
WILLIAM DEMANT : Hearing aid maker Sonova feels short-term revamp pain but lifts outlook
RE
11/18A lot happening on the M&A side
11/13DEMANT A/S : quaterly sales release
William Demant : Hearing aid maker Sonova feels short-term revamp pain but lifts outlook

0
11/19/2019 | 05:31am EST

Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova's shares fell on Tuesday as first-half restructuring charges hit profitability, taking the shine off its higher forecast for the full-year.

Sonova Chief Executive Arnd Kaldowski told Reuters that the restructuring hit of 15.5 million Swiss francs (£12 million) resulted from several initiatives.

These included combining back office activities for U.S. retail and wholesale in Chicago; slimming down management and call centres in Germany and investing in "centres of excellence" in Canada and Poland.

"We allowed ourselves to use the half year to accelerate a couple of growth investments," Kaldowski said in a telephone interview, adding: "One should assume over the next one to two years continued efforts like this".

Kaldowski said the changes should eventually result in annual savings of about 10 million Swiss francs.

Sonova, the world's largest producer of hearing aids, said in a statement that it expects its fiscal year 2019/20 sales to grow by 8-10%, up from the previous 6-8% forecast.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) are now seen rising 12-15%, above its previous forecast of 9-13%, the company said in a statement.

Sonova's first-half EBITA of 264 million francs was up from 255 million francs a year ago, but short of the forecast of Zuercher Kantonalbank analyst Sibylle Bischofberger.

"The operating profitability didn't quite live up to expectations," Bischofberger wrote in a note to investors. "The reason was the restructuring, which neither we nor other analysts had built into their numbers."

Sonova's shares fell 4.8% at 0830 GMT, trimming their 47% rise since the start of 2019.

MILLION MARVELS

First-half net income rose to 358 million francs from 193.4 million in the year-ago period primarily because the company booked gains from tax changes in Switzerland.

Sales rose 12% in local currencies to 1.43 billion francs, helped as Sonova sold more than a million of its newest hearing aids, called the Marvel, in its first 10 months on the market.

Kaldowski said this was Sonova's "most successful launch ever" and had helped it gain market share against rivals including Danish hearing aid maker Demant, which cut its outlook after a cyber attack in September.

By John Miller
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SONOVA HOLDING AG -4.87% 224.7 Delayed Quote.45.89%
WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING -1.37% 201.2 Delayed Quote.3.41%
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 14 594 M
EBIT 2019 2 089 M
Net income 2019 1 473 M
Debt 2019 7 303 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 33,9x
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,93x
EV / Sales2020 3,40x
Capitalization 50 112 M
Chart WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING
Duration : Period :
William Demant Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 194,05  DKK
Last Close Price 204,30  DKK
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target -5,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Søren Nielsen President & Chief Executive Officer
Niels Bjørn Christiansen Chairman
René Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Ole Lundsgaard Director
Jørgen Møller Nielsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING3.41%7 435
MEDTRONIC PLC22.31%149 261
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.23.25%41 416
HOYA CORPORATION51.96%34 072
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS39.79%29 822
TERUMO CORPORATION-36.34%26 662
