MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  William Demant Holding    DEMANT   DK0060738599

WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING

(DEMANT)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 11/19 03:12:16 am
203.95 DKK   -0.17%
02:05aWILLIAM DEMANT : Sonova lifts outlook, says grabbed market share from rivals in first half
RE
11/18A lot happening on the M&A side
11/13DEMANT A/S : quaterly sales release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

William Demant : Sonova lifts outlook, says grabbed market share from rivals in first half

0
11/19/2019 | 02:05am EST

Sonova lifted its full-year 2019/2020 sales and profit outlook on Tuesday after the Swiss hearing aid maker said a new device took market share from rivals in the first half.

Sonova now expects sales to grow by 8-10%, up from the previous 6-8% forecast, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation to rise 12-15%, better than its previous forecast of 9-13%, measured in local currencies.

First-half net income rose to 358 million Swiss francs ($361.80 million), up from 193.4 million in the year-ago period as the company got help from tax changes in Switzerland. Sales rose 12% in local currencies to 1.43 billion francs.

Sonova is leaning heavily on its newest hearing aid, the Marvel, which allows direct transfer of telephone calls, music or video content via Bluetooth to both ears. Demand from big customers including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in May, as well as a new private label contract with a large U.S. hearing aid retailer, also pushed revenues higher.

"Phonak Marvel, the most successful launch in the company's history, was a key driver for the strong increase in the Hearing Instruments," Chief Executive Arnd Kaldowski said in a statement, adding organic growth reached 11% in the period.

Rival Danish hearing aid maker Demant said on Monday that it expected to generate organic sale growth in line with the market in 2019, a downgrade from its previous outlook of growing faster than the market.

(Reporting by John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SONOVA HOLDING AG 0.85% 236.3 Delayed Quote.47.14%
WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING 6.85% 204.3 Delayed Quote.10.49%
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 14 594 M
EBIT 2019 2 089 M
Net income 2019 1 473 M
Debt 2019 7 303 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 33,9x
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,93x
EV / Sales2020 3,40x
Capitalization 50 112 M
Chart WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING
Duration : Period :
William Demant Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 194,05  DKK
Last Close Price 204,30  DKK
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target -5,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Søren Nielsen President & Chief Executive Officer
Niels Bjørn Christiansen Chairman
René Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Ole Lundsgaard Director
Jørgen Møller Nielsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING10.49%7 435
MEDTRONIC PLC22.31%150 347
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.23.25%41 580
HOYA CORPORATION51.96%33 348
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS39.79%30 190
TERUMO CORPORATION-36.34%26 199
