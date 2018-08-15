Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  William Demant Holding A/S    WDH   DK0060738599

WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING A/S (WDH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/15 04:59:58 pm
259.8 DKK   -11.39%
02:00pWILLIAM DEMANT : Managers' transactions
AQ
07:52aWILLIAM DEMANT : Interim Report 2018
AQ
08/10WILLIAM DEMANT : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

William Demant Holding A/S : to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 06:06pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2018 / William Demant Holding A/S (OTC PINK: WILLF) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 15, 2018 at 2:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-E94672F8932F0.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING A/S
06:06pWILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING A/S : to Host Earnings Call
AC
02:00pWILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING A/S : Managers' transactions
AQ
07:52aWILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING A/S : Interim Report 2018
AQ
08/10WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING A/S : half-yearly earnings release
08/03WILLIAM DEMANT A/S : and Philips in Hearing-Aid Partnership
DJ
08/03WILLIAM DEMANT : Investor news - William Demant and Philips partner in hearing h..
AQ
06/12WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING A/S : Investor news - agenda and presentations for Capita..
AQ
05/16Sivantos and Widex in $8 billion merger to create No.3 in hearing aids
RE
05/09WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING A/S : Interim Management Statement covering the period ye..
AQ
05/08WILLIAM DEMANT A/S : shares plummet after growth outlook fails to impress
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/13William Demant (WILYY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
06/13William Demant (WILYY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
02/23William Demant Holdings ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/22William Demant Holdings reports FY results 
2017Hearing Aids Legislation Bodes Well For Sonova 
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018 13 847 M
EBIT 2018 2 680 M
Net income 2018 2 000 M
Debt 2018 4 744 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 36,87
P/E ratio 2019 31,56
EV / Sales 2018 5,66x
EV / Sales 2019 5,30x
Capitalization 73 691 M
Chart WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING A/S
Duration : Period :
William Demant Holding A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 236  DKK
Spread / Average Target -19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Søren Nielsen President & Chief Executive Officer
Niels Bjørn Christiansen Chairman
René Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Ole Lundsgaard Director
Jørgen Møller Nielsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING A/S68.99%11 201
MEDTRONIC PLC12.76%122 654
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL9.39%38 028
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY65.92%29 098
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS1.42%24 891
HOYA CORPORATION11.77%21 992
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.