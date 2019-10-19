Brexit: Extension Or Deal – Boris Vote Void

19 October 2019 at 15:11

PoliticsBy Rupert Adams

It has been another difficult day for the Prime Minister after his vote was postponed and William Hill are now 1/3 that Article 50 will be extended after the October 31st deadline. Whilst it is 5/2 that the Deal is passed and the UK leave the EU on the 31st with a deal in place.

'The deal is not dead yet but the odds suggest that we will see an extension to the 31st October deadline,' said William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams.

To Happen By Or On October 31st: 1/3 Article 50 extended and UK remain in EU after Oct 31st, 5/2 UK to leave EU with a Deal, 8/1 UK to leave EU with No Deal, 80/1 UK to revoke article 50