MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  William Hill    WMH   GB0031698896

WILLIAM HILL

(WMH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/18 11:35:03 am
202 GBp   -0.44%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Brexit: Extension Or Deal – Boris Vote Void

10/19/2019 | 12:41pm EDT

19 October 2019 at 15:11

PoliticsBy Rupert Adams

It has been another difficult day for the Prime Minister after his vote was postponed and William Hill are now 1/3 that Article 50 will be extended after the October 31st deadline. Whilst it is 5/2 that the Deal is passed and the UK leave the EU on the 31st with a deal in place.

'The deal is not dead yet but the odds suggest that we will see an extension to the 31st October deadline,' said William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams.

To Happen By Or On October 31st: 1/3 Article 50 extended and UK remain in EU after Oct 31st, 5/2 UK to leave EU with a Deal, 8/1 UK to leave EU with No Deal, 80/1 UK to revoke article 50

Rupert AdamsMedia Relations

Direct: +44 207 612 3244
Mobile: +44 7841011584

William Hill | One Bedford Avenue | London | WC1B 3AU

Disclaimer

William Hill plc published this content on 19 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2019 16:40:05 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 624 M
EBIT 2019 129 M
Net income 2019 79,1 M
Debt 2019 617 M
Yield 2019 4,03%
P/E ratio 2019 21,2x
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,47x
EV / Sales2020 1,44x
Capitalization 1 765 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 225,38  GBp
Last Close Price 202,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 41,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Hedley Bowcock Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ulrik Bengtsson Chief Executive Officer-Designate & Director
Roger William Devlin Chairman
Ruth Catherine Prior Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Bassett Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAM HILL30.32%2 272
SANDS CHINA LTD.6.23%37 795
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED1.50%27 957
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED45.56%13 858
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED-8.25%10 469
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED15.15%9 332
