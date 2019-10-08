Greta's Great: Thunberg Thunders To Head Of Nobel Prize Betting

08 October 2019 at 13:46

Specials BettingBy Joe Crilly

Greta Thunberg is the odds on favourite to win this year's Nobel Peace Prize with William Hill making her 8/13 favourite to walk away with the award. Ethiopian politician Abiy Ahmed is the 11/4 second favourite while Raoni Metuktire 7/1 third favourites.

Other names thought to be in the frame are Pope Francis at 28/1, Donald Trump at 33/1 and Raheem Sterling at 200/1.

'In her time off from triggering middle-aged male columnists, Greta Thunberg has worked wonders in galvanising the climate change movement and is some way ahead of the field in this year's Nobel Peace Prize betting,' said William Hill spokesman Joe Crilly.

Nobel Peace Prize 2019: 8/13 Greta Thunberg, 11/4 Abiy Ahmed, 7/1 Raoni Metuktire, 8/1 Jacinda Ardern, 14/1 Reporters Without Borders, 18/1 UNHCR, 20/1 Hajer Sharief, 20/1 Raif Badawi, 20/1 The American Civil Liberties Union, 20/1 The Artic Council, 25/1 Alexis Tsipras And Zoran Zaev, 28/1 Pope Francis, 33/1 David Attenborough, 33/1 Donald Trump, 33/1 Edward Snowden, 33/1 Hillary Clinton, 40/1 Julian Assange, 66/1 Jair Bolsonaro, 100/1 Kim Jong-un, 100/1 Vladimir Putin, 200/1 Boris Johnson, 200/1 Megan Rapinoe, 200/1 Raheem Sterling