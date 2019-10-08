Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  William Hill    WMH   GB0031698896

WILLIAM HILL

(WMH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Greta's Great: Thunberg Thunders To Head Of Nobel Prize Betting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 10:40am EDT

08 October 2019 at 13:46

Specials BettingBy Joe Crilly

Greta Thunberg is the odds on favourite to win this year's Nobel Peace Prize with William Hill making her 8/13 favourite to walk away with the award. Ethiopian politician Abiy Ahmed is the 11/4 second favourite while Raoni Metuktire 7/1 third favourites.

Other names thought to be in the frame are Pope Francis at 28/1, Donald Trump at 33/1 and Raheem Sterling at 200/1.

'In her time off from triggering middle-aged male columnists, Greta Thunberg has worked wonders in galvanising the climate change movement and is some way ahead of the field in this year's Nobel Peace Prize betting,' said William Hill spokesman Joe Crilly.

Nobel Peace Prize 2019: 8/13 Greta Thunberg, 11/4 Abiy Ahmed, 7/1 Raoni Metuktire, 8/1 Jacinda Ardern, 14/1 Reporters Without Borders, 18/1 UNHCR, 20/1 Hajer Sharief, 20/1 Raif Badawi, 20/1 The American Civil Liberties Union, 20/1 The Artic Council, 25/1 Alexis Tsipras And Zoran Zaev, 28/1 Pope Francis, 33/1 David Attenborough, 33/1 Donald Trump, 33/1 Edward Snowden, 33/1 Hillary Clinton, 40/1 Julian Assange, 66/1 Jair Bolsonaro, 100/1 Kim Jong-un, 100/1 Vladimir Putin, 200/1 Boris Johnson, 200/1 Megan Rapinoe, 200/1 Raheem Sterling

Disclaimer

William Hill plc published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 14:39:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WILLIAM HILL
10:40aWILLIAM HILL : Suspend Betting On Fourth Royal Baby – Diana & Alexander Fa..
PU
10:40aGRETA'S GREAT : Thunberg Thunders To Head Of Nobel Prize Betting
PU
10/07WILLIAM HILL : Sottsass Backed To Win 2020 Prix de L'Arc
PU
10/07WILLIAM HILL : RIBA Stirling Prize – Norwich Social Housing Scheme Hot fav..
PU
10/07SOLSKJAER AND POCHETTINO : How Their Odds To Go Have Fluctuated During Season Of..
PU
10/04Dudley departure forms part of change of guard at UK Plc
RE
10/02WILLIAM HILL : NBA and William Hill strike sports betting deal
RE
10/02WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : UK shares in tailspin as global woes deepen, Brexit..
RE
10/02Paddy Power and Poker Stars owners to create online gambling leader
RE
09/16WILLIAM HILL : Dame Katherine Grainger Joins William Hill Sports Book Of The Yea..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 622 M
EBIT 2019 129 M
Net income 2019 79,1 M
Debt 2019 617 M
Yield 2019 4,29%
P/E ratio 2019 19,9x
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,40x
EV / Sales2020 1,36x
Capitalization 1 659 M
Chart WILLIAM HILL
Duration : Period :
William Hill Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAM HILL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 228,40  GBp
Last Close Price 189,85  GBp
Spread / Highest target 50,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Hedley Bowcock Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ulrik Bengtsson Chief Executive Officer-Designate & Director
Roger William Devlin Chairman
Ruth Catherine Prior Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Bassett Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAM HILL22.48%2 043
SANDS CHINA LTD.2.61%36 614
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-2.51%26 937
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED41.48%13 178
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED-11.03%10 140
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED11.35%8 927
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group