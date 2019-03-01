Log in
WILLIAM HILL

WILLIAM HILL

(WMH)
My previous session
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 03/01 03:55:45 am
186.325 GBp   -0.65%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

William Hill : 2019 outlook in line as U.S. expansion ramps up

03/01/2019 | 03:28am EST
FILE PHOTO: A branded sign is displayed outside a William Hill betting shop in London

(Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill Plc said on Friday that 2019 results would be in line with market expectations while reporting a slight dip in full-year adjusted operating profit, as it booked more costs to expand in the U.S.

British betting companies have been pushing into the United States market because of tighter regulations at home and after the U.S. Supreme Court decided to overturn a federal ban on sports betting.

William Hill has put money into a digital launch in New Jersey and has started operations or expanded in six states, and the investments resulted in a net adjusted operating loss of 33.2 million pounds in 2018.

The company also closed a "significant" number of customer accounts after it stepped up its due diligence checks and faced higher costs from a remote gaming duty that applies to gaming over the internet and telephone.

Adjusted operating profit fell to 233.6 million pounds ($309.52 million) for the 53 weeks ended Jan. 1 from 273.8 million pounds reported for the 52 weeks ended Dec. 26, 2017.

On a statutory basis, the company posted a loss before tax of 721.9 million pounds, compared with a profit of 146.5 million pounds, last year.

The loss included a 882.2 million pound non-cash write-down of its retail business after the UK government's decision to cut stakes on gambling machines to 2 pounds.

Revenue rose 2 percent to 1.62 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 620 M
EBIT 2018 234 M
Net income 2018 -703 M
Debt 2018 250 M
Yield 2018 6,57%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,66
EV / Sales 2018 1,17x
EV / Sales 2019 1,28x
Capitalization 1 639 M
Chart WILLIAM HILL
Duration : Period :
William Hill Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAM HILL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2,45  GBP
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Hedley Bowcock Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger William Devlin Chairman
Ruth Catherine Prior Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Bassett Head-Research & Development
Paul Durkan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAM HILL21.00%2 173
SANDS CHINA LTD.13.62%40 354
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED11.84%30 747
WYNN MACAU LTD12.66%12 845
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)30.76%11 354
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED12.73%11 150
