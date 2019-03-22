Log in
WILLIAM HILL

(WMH)
William Hill : Announce Dan Whitlam As Head Of Responsible Gambling

03/22/2019

22 March 2019 at 16:01

Nobody HarmedBy Rupert Adams

William Hill today announce Dan Whitlam as their Head of Responsible Gambling for Retail, a new role which will help support the advancement of the company's Nobody Harmed ambition.

The role has been developed in order to assist shop colleagues and line management in protecting retail customers at risk of problem gambling. Dan will work closely with the Compliance, Gaming, L&D and Data Science teams to further develop how William Hill identifies, interacts and intervenes with customers at risk of gambling related harm as well as ensuring product and marketing offerings continue to promote responsible gambling.

Dan brings with him 15 years of industry experience, having started his work as a cashier for Ladbrokes whilst studying before moving into financial and compliance roles at Deloitte, William Hill and Sky Bet. Over the last 12 months at Sky Bet, Dan's role focused primarily on responsible gambling including the development and facilitation of industry collaboration events.

Nicola Frampton, MD of Retail at William Hill, said 'Dan's appointment will aid us in our commitment to ensure that nobody is harmed by gambling and the experience he brings with him will be vital in helping to protect our retail customers.'

Disclaimer

William Hill plc published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 17:29:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 653 M
EBIT 2019 146 M
Net income 2019 84,3 M
Debt 2019 498 M
Yield 2019 5,80%
P/E ratio 2019 15,70
P/E ratio 2020 13,01
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
Capitalization 1 360 M
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Hedley Bowcock Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger William Devlin Chairman
Ruth Catherine Prior Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Bassett Head-Research & Development
Paul Durkan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAM HILL0.35%1 789
SANDS CHINA LTD.12.03%39 790
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED8.12%29 744
WYNN MACAU LTD10.10%12 554
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)27.75%11 093
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED11.77%11 076
