William Hill : Announce Dan Whitlam As Head Of Responsible Gambling

22 March 2019 at 16:01

Nobody HarmedBy Rupert Adams

William Hill today announce Dan Whitlam as their Head of Responsible Gambling for Retail, a new role which will help support the advancement of the company's Nobody Harmed ambition.

The role has been developed in order to assist shop colleagues and line management in protecting retail customers at risk of problem gambling. Dan will work closely with the Compliance, Gaming, L&D and Data Science teams to further develop how William Hill identifies, interacts and intervenes with customers at risk of gambling related harm as well as ensuring product and marketing offerings continue to promote responsible gambling.

Dan brings with him 15 years of industry experience, having started his work as a cashier for Ladbrokes whilst studying before moving into financial and compliance roles at Deloitte, William Hill and Sky Bet. Over the last 12 months at Sky Bet, Dan's role focused primarily on responsible gambling including the development and facilitation of industry collaboration events.

Nicola Frampton, MD of Retail at William Hill, said 'Dan's appointment will aid us in our commitment to ensure that nobody is harmed by gambling and the experience he brings with him will be vital in helping to protect our retail customers.'