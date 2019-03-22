William Hill : Announces Donation to Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey

22 March 2019 at 16:05

Nobody HarmedBy Rupert Adams

On March 19thWilliam Hill US, America's leading sports book operator, donated $50,000 to the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New J ersey to fund a campaign that supports people with gambling problems. The campaign will be centered on the production of an educational video that depicts the family of a problem gambler and directs them to helpful resources. The video will be distributed online and via social media, and is to be promoted through ads on TV, radio, online and in cinema.

'We are proud to partner with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey on bringing attention to this extremely important issue,' said Joe Asher, CEO of William Hill US. 'When we settled a lawsuit recently, we said a portion of the proceeds would go to an organization that supports people with gambling problems. The Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey saw the article about our intentions and reached out to us. We spent a lot of time working on best use and we decided to focus on reaching out to family members of those with a gambling problem. I know from personal experience that family members of problem gamblers can help push those that need help to seeking it.'

'The Council is delighted to receive this donation in order to alert the public that problem gambling is a treatable disease, and that there is help not only for the problem gambler, but for the family as well,' says Neva Pryor, Executive Director of the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey. Pryor goes on to say, 'The Council and its Board are neither for nor against gambling, but if you do gamble, do so responsibly. A new video has been produced through this generous contribution and targets the family to let them know that they are not alone and that there is support, treatment and hope through the 800-GAMBLER phone number and the 800GAMBLER.org website. There, they will find resources and help available 24 hours a day, 7days a week.'

In 2018 William Hill announced its ambition that nobody is harmed by gambling and are committing considerable time and funds to the project.

Philip Bowcock, Chief Executive Officer of William Hill said, 'We want gambling to be a fun part of people's spare time, which adds to the excitement of the sports they love. Gambling is meant to be a leisure activity, not a source of human misery. That's why we must recognise the hidden side of gambling and get much better at helping our customers stay safe, in shops and online, and around the world. Society expects it, our customers need it and a sustainable future for William Hill depends on it.

We'll be taking action through the products we offer, the protections we have in place for customers and the part we play in making sure people who do experience harm from gambling receive the right help.'