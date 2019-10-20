William Hill : Brexit – Is Michael Gove Correct and Will UK Leave On 31st?

20 October 2019 at 09:24

PoliticsBy Rupert Adams

Michael Gove has today insisted that the UK will leave the EU this month but the latest odds from William Hill suggest otherwise. It is 3/10 (77%) that the UK is still a member of the EU on 1st November and 5/2 that the UK has left.

'Michael Gove is adamant that the UK will leave by the 31st but the odds suggest that he will have to eat is words,' said William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams.

Will the UK leave the EU on or before October 31st 2019?: 3/10 No, 5/2 Yes

No Deal Brexit In 2019: 7/1

Year Of Next General Election: 9/4 2019, 8/15 2020, 33/1 2021, 8/1 2022 or later