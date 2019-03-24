William Hill : Foolish Bet - Will Theresa May Still Be PM On April 1st ?

24 March 2019 at 09:45

PoliticsBy Rupert Adams

British bookmaker William Hill are offering 2/1 that Theresa May will no longer be PM on Monday April 1st, although it is 4/11 she is still in place. Meanwhile, reports of a possible cabinet coup have caused a stir in the next Prime Minister betting with both Michael Gove and David Lidington very well backed. They are currently 11/4 joint favourites, David Lidington started the weekend as a 12/1 outsider, with Michael Gove 4/1.

'Theresa May appears to be hanging on by her fingernails and there is every chance she could be gone by April fools' day,' said William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams.

Will Theresa May Be Prime Minister At 00:01 on 1st April?: 4/11 Yes, 2/1 No

William Hill Odds - Next PM After Theresa May: 11/4 Michael Gove, 11/4 David Lidington, 11/2 Boris Johnson, 6/1 Jeremy Corbyn, 6/1 Jeremy Hunt, 12/1 Sajid Javid, 14/1 Dominic Raab, 20/1 Amber Rudd, 25/1 Andrea Leadsom, 25/1 Jacob Rees-Mogg, 25/1 Penny Mordant, 25/1 Priti Patel, 33/1 Others

