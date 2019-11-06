William Hill : George Michael Backed For Xmas On

06 November 2019 at 15:28

ShowbusinessBy Rupert Adams

William Hill have slashed the odds of George Michael having the 2019 Christmas Number One from 18/1 into 6/1 after a new single was played on Radio 2 this morning. Robbie Williams is the 5/1 favourite.

'We have had loads of new accounts opened to back George Michael today, clearly the music industry are convinced that George is a serious contender for the Christmas top-spot,' said William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams.

Christmas Number One Single: 5/1 Robbie Williams, 6/1 Bing Crosby, 6/1 George Michael, 7/1 Ed Sheeran, 8/1 Coldplay, 8/1 Lewis Capaldi, 9/1 Mariah Carey, 10/1 Adele, 10/1 Ariana Grande, 10/1 Celeb X Factor Winner, 12/1 Chris Kamara, 12/1 Sam Smith, 12/1 Wham!, 16/1 AJ Tracey, 16/1 James Arthur, 20/1 Spice Girls, 20/1 The Pougues