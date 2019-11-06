Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  William Hill    WMH   GB0031698896

WILLIAM HILL

(WMH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

William Hill : George Michael Backed For Xmas On

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 10:40am EST

06 November 2019 at 15:28

ShowbusinessBy Rupert Adams

William Hill have slashed the odds of George Michael having the 2019 Christmas Number One from 18/1 into 6/1 after a new single was played on Radio 2 this morning. Robbie Williams is the 5/1 favourite.

'We have had loads of new accounts opened to back George Michael today, clearly the music industry are convinced that George is a serious contender for the Christmas top-spot,' said William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams.

Christmas Number One Single: 5/1 Robbie Williams, 6/1 Bing Crosby, 6/1 George Michael, 7/1 Ed Sheeran, 8/1 Coldplay, 8/1 Lewis Capaldi, 9/1 Mariah Carey, 10/1 Adele, 10/1 Ariana Grande, 10/1 Celeb X Factor Winner, 12/1 Chris Kamara, 12/1 Sam Smith, 12/1 Wham!, 16/1 AJ Tracey, 16/1 James Arthur, 20/1 Spice Girls, 20/1 The Pougues

Rupert AdamsMedia Relations

Direct: +44 207 612 3244
Mobile: +44 7841011584

William Hill | One Bedford Avenue | London | WC1B 3AU

Disclaimer

William Hill plc published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 15:39:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WILLIAM HILL
10:40aWILLIAM HILL : George Michael Backed For Xmas On
PU
11/05LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Primark owner, oil majors push FTSE higher
RE
11/04LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE hits one-month high on U.S.-China trade deal hopes
RE
10/25XMAS NUMBER ONE : Robbie Williams & Tyson Fury Fav For Xmas Number One
PU
10/24WILLIAM HILL : Rugby World Cup – Surge Of Support For England
PU
10/24WILLIAM HILL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
10/23WILLIAM HILL : You Bet There Would Be A Conservative Majority
PU
10/22&LSQUO;ANOTHER ONE' : Odds-On For 2019 General Election
PU
10/20WILLIAM HILL : Brexit – Is Michael Gove Correct and Will UK Leave On 31st?
PU
10/19BREXIT : Extension Or Deal – Boris Vote Void
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 634 M
EBIT 2019 129 M
Net income 2019 79,1 M
Debt 2019 621 M
Yield 2019 4,67%
P/E ratio 2019 18,2x
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,31x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
Capitalization 1 519 M
Chart WILLIAM HILL
Duration : Period :
William Hill Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAM HILL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 225,06  GBp
Last Close Price 173,90  GBp
Spread / Highest target 63,9%
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulrik Bengtsson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger William Devlin Non-Executive Chairman
Ruth Catherine Prior Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Bassett Head-Research & Development
Paul Durkan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAM HILL12.19%1 955
SANDS CHINA LTD.16.23%41 403
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED11.84%30 839
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED44.19%13 864
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED3.83%11 862
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED26.73%10 270
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group