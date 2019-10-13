William Hill : Is Pinatubo Really Better Than Frankel?

13 October 2019 at 09:34

Horse RacingBy Rupert Adams

William Hill trimmed Pinatubo from 11/10 to Evens to win 2000 Guineas next year after winning on Saturday. With many suggesting that he is possibly better than Frankel, Hills are offering 10/1 that Pinatubo wins the 2000G by more than six lengths.

'Clearly Pinatubo is a very good horse but it takes a brave person to suggest he is better than Frankel,' said William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams

10/1 Pinatubo to win 2000 Guineas by Further than Frankel (over 6 lengths)