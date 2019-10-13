Log in
William Hill : Is Pinatubo Really Better Than Frankel?

10/13/2019 | 09:01am EDT

13 October 2019 at 09:34

Horse RacingBy Rupert Adams

William Hill trimmed Pinatubo from 11/10 to Evens to win 2000 Guineas next year after winning on Saturday. With many suggesting that he is possibly better than Frankel, Hills are offering 10/1 that Pinatubo wins the 2000G by more than six lengths.

'Clearly Pinatubo is a very good horse but it takes a brave person to suggest he is better than Frankel,' said William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams

10/1 Pinatubo to win 2000 Guineas by Further than Frankel (over 6 lengths)

Rupert AdamsMedia Relations

Direct: +44 207 612 3244
Mobile: +44 7841011584

William Hill | One Bedford Avenue | London | WC1B 3AU

Disclaimer

William Hill plc published this content on 13 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2019 13:00:07 UTC
