William Hill : Is Pinatubo Really Better Than Frankel?

Horse RacingBy Rupert Adams
William Hill trimmed Pinatubo from 11/10 to Evens to win 2000 Guineas next year after winning on Saturday. With many suggesting that he is possibly better than Frankel, Hills are offering 10/1 that Pinatubo wins the 2000G by more than six lengths.
'Clearly Pinatubo is a very good horse but it takes a brave person to suggest he is better than Frankel,' said William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams
10/1 Pinatubo to win 2000 Guineas by Further than Frankel (over 6 lengths)
