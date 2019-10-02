William Hill : NBA and William Hill strike sports betting deal

As part of the partnership, the London-based bookmaker will be allowed to use the league's official game data and logos across its sports betting products, the NBA and William Hill said in a joint release.

Financial terms of the partnership, which is the NBA's fourth authorized sports betting operator deal in the United States, were not disclosed.

"William Hill is a globally respected brand that has set an early standard for sports betting in the U.S. market," Scott Kaufman-Ross, head of fantasy and gaming for the NBA, said in a statement.

"We are delighted to partner with William Hill as they grow their business throughout the U.S. and are excited to work together to provide a world-class experience to our fans."

