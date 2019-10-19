William Hill : Rugby World Cup - Are New Zealand Unbeatable?

19 October 2019 at 15:13

Rugby UnionBy Rupert Adams

The latest odds from William Hill suggest that England are facing a massive uphill task when they play New Zealand in the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup. New Zealand are 4/11 favourites, with England offered at 11/5.

'New Zealand were imperious against Ireland and England have it all to do,' said William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams.

Semi-Final: 11/5 England, 4/11 New Zealand, 20/1 Draw

World Cup Winner: 8/11 New Zealand, 4/1 England, 4/1 South Africa, 10/1 Wales, 33/1 France, 33/1 Japan